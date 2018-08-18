HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Luther cruises at La Crosse Invitational
The Onalaska Luther High School girls tennis team continued its hot start to the season on Saturday by tallying three wins at the La Crosse Invitational.
The Knights (10-1) defeated Portage 7-0, nipped Wisconsin Rapids 4-3, and dropped Winona 6-1 in matches held at Forest Hills.
Luther’s No. 1 doubles team of Jenna Wahl and Phoebe Christenson stayed unbeaten (11-0) with three wins on the day. They lost a total of eight games across their three straight-set wins. Cassie Warren also went 3-0 Saturday, improving her season record to 10-1.
AQUINAS: Aquinas scored 5-2 wins over Wisconsin Rapids and Menomonie, and swept Portage 7-0 at UW-La Crosse.
Fiona O’Flaherty, playing at both No. 1 and No.2 singles, won her three matches in straight sets.
CENTRAL: The Red Raiders scored four wins on Saturday, topping Eau Claire North 7-0, Menomonie 5-2, Portage 7-0, and Winona 7-0.
Elizabeth Burelbach won all four of her matches at No. 1 singles in straight sets, while No. 3 singles player Caitlyn Knobloch and No. 2 doubles team Charlotte Linebarger and Myle Loung notched four victories.
ONALASKA: Onalaska (7-1) also swept their opponents, taking down Wisconsin Rapids 5-2, Winona 7-0, and Eau Claire North 4-3.
Alli Laux moved to 8-0 after a straight set win at No. 2 singles against Eau Claire North, and Faith Leithold, the Hilltoppers’ No. 1 singles player, improved to 7-1 after a shutout win against the Huskies.
LOGAN: The Rangers went 3-1 on Saturday, taking down Wisconsin Rapids 4-3, Eau Claire North 5-2, and Portage 7-0, but falling to Menomonie 5-2.
Enya Szymasnki went 4-0 at No. 1 singles, as did No. 3 singles competitor Sydney Roswal.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING
La Crosse co-op 5th at Menomonie Relays
MENOMONIE, Wis. — The La Crosse co-op girls swim team took fifth at the Menomonie Relays on Saturday with 350 points. Menomonie won the meet with 502.
The team of Lauren Lansing, Sophie Baggett, Gracie Gerke, Rachel Stein won the 800-yard freestyle relay in 9 minutes, 1.47 seconds.
Lansing, Baggett, Sierra Szymanski and Emma Gerke won the 200 butterfly relay in 2:00.28.
BADGERS FOOTBALL
Cephus takes leave of absence
MADISON — University of Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus tweeted Saturday evening that he’s taking a leave of absence from the Badgers as the Dane County District Attorney’s office intends to issue charges against him for an incident that occurred in April.
Cephus denied any wrongdoing in his statement, tweeting that he’s “been wrongfully accused of unlawful conduct” and “is innocent of any allegations associated with this consensual relationship.”
The specific charges against Cephus are not yet known. Per a Wisconsin official, Cephus spoke with Badgers coach Paul Chryst earlier Saturday about taking a leave of absence, and the team was notified at a regularly scheduled meeting later in the day.
“My football family has been supportive to me and I have too much respect for Coach Chryst, his staff and my teammates to become a distraction in what I know will be an outstanding year for the Badgers,” Cephus said in his statement on Twitter. “I realize that I don’t have the relationships and political pull that others may have here at the University or with the Dane County District Attorney’s office, but I am going to fight to clear my name of these allegations. ... I will not be defined by these allegations or this episode.”
Cephus, a junior, was projected to be the Badgers’ top target in the passing game this season. He caught 30 passes for 501 yards and six touchdowns in just nine games last year before breaking his leg at Indiana on Nov. 4.
Wisconsin opens its season Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky at Camp Randall Stadium.
GOLF
Snedeker leads, but rain halts 3rd round
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Brandt Snedeker held a three-stroke lead Saturday in the Wyndham Championship when the third round was suspended because of severe weather.
Snedeker was 16 under for the tournament with 11 holes left in the round at the final event of the PGA Tour’s regular season.
Brian Gay was 13 under through 12 holes, and Trey Mullinax, Keith Mitchell, C.T. Pan and D.A. Points were another stroke back at varying stages of their rounds.
Thirty players were still on the course when play was halted during the mid-afternoon with thunder booming and a threat of lightning. After a 3-hour, 23-minute delay, organizers chose to hold things up overnight and resume the round at 7 a.m. Sunday.
LPGA: Lizette Salas shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead over Sung Hyun Park and Amy Yang after the third round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship.
The 29-year-old former Southern California player hasn’t won on the LPGA Tour since 2014. She took the lead with a birdie on the par-4, 16th — after Park hit her approach into the water en route to a double bogey.
Salas was at 21-under 195 at Brickyard Crossing. She matched the course record Thursday with a 62 and shot 69 in the second round.
Park, the two-time major winner from South Korea, was flirting with a 54-hole scoring record before the miscue. Park had a 66 as she chases her third win this season and tries to reclaim the world’s No. 1 ranking.
Yang shot 65. Defending champ Lexi Thompson was five shots back after playing 27 holes in 10 under Saturday, posting rounds of 68 and 64.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.