HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Aquinas moves up one spot in poll
The Aquinas High School volleyball team has moved up one spot to No. 2 in this Division 3 rankings released by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association this week.
The Blugolds (14-1, 3-0) picked up a big five-set win over Holmen on Tuesday and play at Tomah on Thursday. The Blugolds are the only Coulee Region team in the rankings and are tied with Logan (3-0) for first place in the MVC.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Caledonia begins second
The Caledonia High School football team, which has won 42 straight games and the last three MSHSL Class AA state championship, is ranked second in the first Associated Press poll of the season.
The Warriors (1-0) received five first-place votes but wound up with 50 points, which left them two short of No. 1 Minneapolis North (1-0).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Johnson leaves Badgers
Wisconsin safety Patrick Johnson has left the Badgers’ football team, per a university official.
The news was first reported by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, which stated Johnson left for personal reasons.
Johnson missed last week’s season-opening contest against Western Kentucky because of a head injury, and an arm injury limited him to just four games last season.
The redshirt sophomore was expected to be a second-team safety this season and potential replacement for starter D’Cota Dixon in 2019. Johnson played in 17 games for Wisconsin and recorded three tackles.
TENNIS
Keys to semis on big day for Japan at U.S. Open
NEW YORK — Madison Keys is into her third semifinal in the past five Grand Slam tournaments, including two in a row at the U.S. Open.
She’s still in search of major title No. 1.
The 14th-seeded American used her big-strike game built on serves and forehands to overpower No. 30 Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday night.
Keys, last year’s runner-up, won all 10 of her service games, saving the only two break points she faced. One came in the last game as she served for the victory, but she erased it with a forehand winner, part of a 22-10 edge in that category.
It all took less than 1½ hours against Suarez Navarro, who eliminated five-time major champion Maria Sharapova in straight sets in her previous match but has never made it to the semifinals at a major.
Keys will play No. 20 Naomi Osaka on Thursday night for a chance to reach the final again. The other women’s semifinal is 23-time major champion Serena Williams against No. 19 Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia.
Osaka was an easy winner in her quarterfinal, eliminating unseeded Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-1, 6-1 in all of 57 minutes. With Kei Nishikori defeating 2014 champ Marin Cilic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 in a rematch of the final four years ago at Flushing Meadows, Osaka and Nishikori give Japan semifinalists in both men’s and women’s singles at the same Grand Slam tournament for the first time in tennis history.
NFL
Brady wants another 5 years
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady is making one thing clear as he prepares for his 19th NFL season: He doesn’t plan to stop playing football anytime soon.
In the epilogue of his seven-part Facebook Watch documentary series “Tom Vs. Time” released on Wednesday, the 41-year-old Patriots quarterback reiterated his desire to play at least five more years.
“I’d love to play 41, 42, 43, 44, 45,” Brady said. “It’ll be a challenge for me. I don’t think it’s going to be easy. It’s going to be hard to do. I think it’s going to be very hard to do. But I think I can do it. And once you stop, you’re done. And I think I’m not ready to say that I’m done, because I don’t feel like I am. I still feel like there’s things to accomplish. ... It was really hard to get to this point. Why not finish it off?”
New England opens its 2018 season Sunday against Houston.
Despite winning five Super Bowls and becoming the oldest player ever to win MVP honors last season at age 40, Brady said he thinks there’s another level he can reach.
“I think the last eight years of my career have been better than my first 10, so I should just prolong it, and that’s what I’m trying to do,” he said.
