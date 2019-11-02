COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Viterbo wins NSAA title
The Viterbo University volleyball team won its fifth consecutive NSAA regular-season championship by beating Dakota State 25-13, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19 at Beggs Gymnasium on Saturday.
The V-Hawks (28-5, 12-1) were led by Miah Garant’s 24 kills, Lauryn Sobasky’s 32 assists and Rachel Frankowski’s 16 digs. Maya Roberts and Katie Frohmader added 12 and 11 kills, respectively.
NFL
Chiefs activate Chad Henne
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have activated backup quarterback Chad Henne from injured reserve, giving them another option against the Minnesota Vikings if Patrick Mahomes is unable to play Sunday.
Mahomes dislocated his kneecap two weeks ago in Denver and is listed as questionable. He missed last week’s loss to Green Bay when veteran Matt Moore started in his place.
If Mahomes misses another game, Moore would likely start with Henne the backup.
In other roster moves Saturday, the Chiefs waived rookie quarterback Kyle Shurmur, placed offensive tackle Greg Senat on injured reserve and promoted defensive tackle Joey Ivie to the 53-man roster.
JAGUARS CALL UP WR WALKER: The Jacksonville Jaguars promoted rookie receiver Michael Walker to the active roster Saturday, an indication Dede Westbrook won’t play against Houston in London.
Westbrook was a limited participant in practice all week and was listed as questionable. He injured a shoulder last week against the New York Jets.
The Jaguars (4-4) had only three other receivers on the roster — DJ Chark, Keelan Cole and Chris Conley — after putting Marqise Lee on injured reserve with a season-ending shoulder injury.
Westbrook has 32 catches for 383 yards and a touchdown this season.
Walker has spent the entire season on Jacksonville’s practice squad. If he plays against the Texans (5-3), he would make his NFL debut.
TITANS ACTIVATE SUCCOP: Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop is available to make his season debut Sunday at Carolina after missing his team’s first eight games to recover from offseason surgery.
The Titans announced Saturday they have activated Succop and defensive back Joshua Kalu from injured reserve. The Titans have waived kicker Cody Parkey and cornerback Tye Smith.
Succop, 33, had surgery after hurting his right (kicking) leg during offseason workouts. He kicked in Tennessee’s final two preseason games but was placed on injured reserve before the season.
He converted 86.7% (26 of 30) of his field-goal attempts last season.
Cairo Santos kicked in the Titans’ first five games but was released after missing three field goals and having a fourth blocked in a 14-7 loss to Buffalo. Parkey handled the kicking duties for the Titans’ last three games.
The Titans also announced that offensive tackle Jack Conklin is questionable for Sunday’s game due to an illness.
NBA
Reggie Jackson to miss 4 weeks
DETROIT — Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson is out at least four weeks with a back injury, the team announced Saturday.
Jackson, who played the season’s first two games but has missed the last four, has a stress reaction in his lower back. The team announced treatment and rehabilitation is under way and he will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
The Pistons (2-4) also have been without All-Star Blake Griffin for the first six games, and he also is listed as out for Saturday’s game against Brooklyn with his lingering soreness in his left knee and hamstring. It was announced before the season that Griffin would be re-evaluated in early November.
First-round pick Sekou Doumbouya also has not played for the Pistons after suffering a concussion in training camp.
Jackson, 29, averaged 5.0 points and 4.0 assists in 18.0 minutes in two games this season. He played all 82 games last season, scoring 15.4 points per game to bring his career average up to 12.9 points per game entering the season.
Detroit’s backup point guards, Derrick Rose (right hamstring tightness) and Tim Frazier (right shoulder strain), were both listed as questionable for Saturday, one night after the Pistons lost 112-106 in Chicago.
STEPH STILL PLANS TO PLAY IN OLYMPICS: Despite his recent injury, Warriors guard Stephen Curry still plans to play for USA Basketball during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, his father, Dell Curry, told ESPN.
Curry will be out for at least three months after surgery to repair a broken left hand he suffered in a game last week against the Phoenix Suns. While this season hasn’t gone according to plan for the Warriors, Curry had previously stated he intends to play in the Olympics, something he’s yet to do in his decorated career.
“Absolutely. That was definitely a goal coming into this year. He wants to play in the Olympics,” Dell Curry told ESPN Friday night. “This is a little setback, but hopefully it’s a goal he can strive for through his rehab.”
The timetable places Curry’s re-evaluation in February. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics begin on July 24, 2020. Curry, a three-time NBA champion, has won gold medals with USA Basketball at the 2014 World Cup and 2010 World Championships, but has never been an Olympian.
Dell Curry, a 16-year NBA veteran and current broadcaster for the Charlotte Hornets, believes his son should be patient with his injury.
“Anytime you have a major surgery like that, even with a hand, he’s doing the best he can,” Dell Curry said. “It was a tough, tough injury, but he’s doing the best he can. Three to four months, not sure when he is going to come back. Has to take his time and come back with it.
“He’s got to be patient and make sure he is fully healthy before he comes back.”
