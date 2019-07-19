AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL REGIONALS
Holmen still unbeaten in Class AA
HOLMEN — The energy level between the Holmen American Legion Post 284 and Onalaska Post 336 was almost as high as the soaring temperature at Viking Field on Friday evening.
In fact, Holmen coach Charlie Alexander said that was the sweetest part of a 6-2 victory that kept it unbeaten in the Class AA regional tournament and sent Onalaska to a must-win situation on Saturday.
“Onalaska brought a ton of intensity and energy, and we were able to match it,” said Alexander, whose team improved to 26-4. “There’s a great rivalry between these two really good programs, and Onalaska absolutely mastered the energy today, and it was really fun to be a part of.”
Holmen’s Ben Byom tossed four innings and allowed one hit and four walks while striking out five. Dylan Westcott came in for the save and was able to keep Onalaska at bay by recording one walk and three strikeouts without allowing a hit.
Holmen’s win came with an offensive boost that started in the first inning when it scored four runs thanks to a grand slam from Ryland Wall.
Kevin Koelbl and Logan Stauffer kept the team’s bats active with two hits apiece. Stauffer went for extra bases with a double and a triple.
Onalaska’s lone hit came off the bat of Nick Pica, who beat out an infield single. The team scored both of its runs in the third inning after runners made it home on a wild pitch and a dropped ball on a third strike that would’ve ended the inning.
Holmen hits the diamond at Viking Field again at 5 p.m. Saturday, facing off against either Sparta or the La Crosse North Stars, who play each other at 11 a.m. Onalaska makes its next appearance on 2 p.m. against Mauston.
SPARTA 15, MAUSTON 5 (6): Nick Church hit a two-run homer, and Hunter Steinhoff pitched all six innings for the win.
NORTH STARS 6, BARABOO 5: The North Stars slipped past Baraboo to stay alive.
George Luchner sealed the win with a walk-off single and went 2-for-4. Josh Luebe (2-for-3) and Eli Foreman (2-for-3) each had a pair of hits, and Alex Gavarilos doubled.
Luchner tossed four innings to earn the win.
FOOTBALL
Former NFL lineman dies of heat stroke
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Offensive lineman Mitch Petrus, a walk-on at Arkansas who went on to a three-year NFL career that included a Super Bowl win with the New York Giants, has died. He was 32.
Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs said Petrus died of heat stroke Thursday night at a North Little Rock hospital after working outside that day at his family’s shop near his hometown of Carlisle, which is about 35 miles east of Little Rock.
Like much of the country, Arkansas is in the grips of an intense heat wave. The heat index — the temperature it felt like — in the area where Petrus was working on Thursday was higher than 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Petrus played tight end in high school before switching to fullback and then offensive guard for the Razorbacks. During his college career, Petrus played alongside Razorback greats Darren McFadden and Felix Jones and later earned all-Southeastern Conference honors.
Petrus was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round in 2010 and got into 11 regular-season games his rookie year, with no starts. In his second season, Petrus played in six regular-season games, starting three of them, as the Giants went on to win the Super Bowl.
LEAGUE WILL NOT SUSPEND HILL: The NFL will not suspend Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill under its personal conduct policy in a domestic violence case involving his 3-year-old son.
The league said Friday it has not been given access to information in the court proceedings, and a district attorney in June said an investigation was dropped because officials couldn’t prove who injured the boy.
The NFL added in its statement that “information developed in the court proceeding is confidential and has not been shared with us” and all law enforcement records are sealed.
“Local law enforcement authorities have publicly advised that the available evidence does not permit them to determine who caused the child’s injuries,” the NFL said.
Hill was suspended in April by the Chiefs. He is now is eligible to attend training camp and participate in all activities if the Chiefs lift their suspension.
