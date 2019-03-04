BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Big Ten Commissioner Delany to step down
Jim Delany helped the Big Ten grow to 14 schools, launched the first athletic conference television network and helped construct the College Football Playoff while steadfastly protecting the league’s relationship with the Rose Bowl. Over three decades, as Big Ten revenues soared under his leadership, Delany has become one of the most powerful and influential figures in college sports. On Monday, he set an end date for his time as Big Ten commissioner: June 30, 2020, when his current contract expires.
The 71-year-old Delany has led the Big Ten since 1989.
“As we moved into 2020, I thought in my own mind, talking with family — my wife — hey, 31 years is more than enough time to make an impact,” Delany said in an interview. “Time for a change. I’m appreciative and thankful for the opportunity, but I think 2020 is the right time.”
Delany said he intends to help with the transition, but does not anticipate being part of the selection process for his replacement. The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors has started a search for a new commissioner led by Northwestern President Morton Schapiro.
Delany became the Big Ten’s fifth commissioner when he succeeded Wayne Duke in 1989. He ambitiously built the conference profile, negotiating television deals worth billions that in 2018 produced an unprecedented distribution of $51 million alone for Michigan, one of the flagship members.
When Delany launched the Big Ten Network in partnership with Fox in 2006, the Big Ten became the first Power Five conference with a television network devoted solely to programming of league events. The network was the first in cable/satellite history to reach 30 million households within its first 30 days on the air.
Delany expanded the Big Ten’s geographic footprint from the upper Midwest to the East Coast. Penn State began competition in the league in 1991. Nebraska joined in 2011 and Maryland and Rutgers in 2014. The addition of Nebraska led the Big Ten to split into divisions in football and play a conference championship game. The additions of Maryland and Rutgers led the Big Ten to open a second conference office in New York to go with its traditional Midwest home in the Chicago area.
NFL
Cowboys place franchise tag on DE Lawrence
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are placing the franchise tag on DeMarcus Lawrence for the second straight year. Their star defensive end doesn’t appear to be in any rush to sign the lucrative one-year contract this time.
Two people with knowledge of the decision said Monday the Cowboys had decided on another tag while the sides keep working on a long-term deal. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the decision hasn’t been announced.
The move means Lawrence has a one-year offer for $20.5 million, 120 percent more than he made under the tag last season. Even if the 26-year-old signs it, Lawrence and his representatives have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with Dallas.
Last year, Lawrence signed a $17.1 million contract the same day the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him.
SEAHAWKS TAG FRANK CLARK: The Seattle Seahawks used the franchise tag Monday on Frank Clark, keeping the former second-round pick and top pass rusher from hitting the free-agent market.
Clark will be due $17,128,000 this season if the sides do not come to an agreement on a long-term deal by July 15 and he plays under the franchise tag. Both sides have indicated a desire to keep Clark in Seattle for more than just one more season.
“Frank and I, we have a great relationship. The communication has been great. There’s a strong level of trust between the two of us,” general manager John Schneider said at the NFL combine last week.
Clark proved his worth as an elite pass rusher with a career-high 13 sacks in 2018, the first season he didn’t have veterans Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril helping him get to the quarterback. They were the most sacks by any Seattle player since 2007 and put Clark in line for a massive payday should he hit the open market.
CHIEFS TAG DEE FORD: The Kansas City Chiefs placed the franchise tag on outside linebacker Dee Ford on Monday, making official a decision the team had been leaning toward throughout the offseason.
Ford is coming off the best season of his career, piling up 13 sacks and forcing an NFL-leading seven fumbles. The Chiefs have expressed an interest in signing Ford to a long-term deal, though they are also open to trading him as they switch from a 3-4 to 4-3 base defense.
In other words, it’s no sure thing Ford plays next season under the roughly $15.4 million tag.
