HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Tomah wins MVC meet
TOMAH — The Tomah High School girls golf team shot a 167 to win the MVC meet at Hiawatha Golf Club on Friday.
The Timberwolves finished 13 shots ahead of second-place Onalaska (180), which was comfortably ahead of third-place Holmen (210).
Tomah’s Sarah Peterson, a senior, was meet medalist with a 3-over-par 39 and was followed by teammate Brin Neumann (40) and Onalaska’s Amber Nguyen (43).
NBA
Bucks to open training camp in Madison
Coming off their best season in almost two decades, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Friday morning that the team will open training camp for the 2019-20 season Oct. 1 at the Nicholas-Johnson Pavilion on the University of Wisconsin campus.
The Bucks, who finished last season with an NBA-best 60-22 regular-season record before falling in the Eastern Conference Final to the Toronto Raptors — who went on to win the championship — will practice in Madison for the first three days of camp. Practices are scheduled for 11 a.m. each day, with media availability following the closed sessions.
This is not the first time the Bucks have made Madison their temporary home during training camp. The team spent time preparing for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons at Wisconsin before deciding to stay in Milwaukee the past two years to hold camp at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, the team’s downtown practice facility, which opened in 2017.
In the Bucks’ early years it was fairly common for the franchise to spend time in Madison, with the team playing 25 regular season games, seven playoff games and five preseason games in the city during the 1960s and 70s.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
La Crescent may form girls hockey co-op
Three Winona-area school districts are considering forming a co-op girls hockey program.
Winona Area Public Schools, Cotter Schools and La Crescent Schools might form a team together, according to a briefing Thursday to the WAPS school board.
WAPS and Cotter Schools already have a co-op in place for girls hockey.
During the past few years, the Winona girls hockey program has struggled to find enough players to create a team. WAPS activity director Casey Indra said a junior varsity team is already planned this year and has enough players, but there are not enough for a varsity team.
“What we’re trying to do is solidify this program to make sure that we have those numbers going into the future,” Indra said.
Some La Crescent girls are participating in the area’s Youth Hockey Association. Indra said this is a good reason for this co-op, as friendships have already been created between the Winona and La Crescent girls.
Indra said that Youth Hockey Association and La Crescent have both shown support for this possible co-op. La Crescent school board was to discuss the subject on Wednesday, but Indra had not heard about the results of the discussion by the time of Thursday’s meeting.
The Big Nine Conference has already given permission.
One difficulty that Indra noted is the distance between Winona and La Crescent. He said that a bus will not be used, instead players would have to find ways to commute to Winona.
For costs, WAPS would pay for everything up front, but the co-op schools would pay for costs per participants.
The co-op is expected to be discussed again next month by the school board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.