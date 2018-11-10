LOS ANGELES (AP) — Montrezl Harrell left his diamond-studded Energizer bunny necklace at home.
But not the zest it represents. He always has plenty of that.
Harrell scored 26 points off the bench, Lou Williams hit a driving layup with .3 seconds remaining in overtime and the Los Angeles Clippers edged the Milwaukee Bucks 128-116 on Saturday.
“They’re a top team in the whole league playing phenomenal basketball,” Tobias Harris said. “We kept fighting and found a way.”
Harrell provided the Clippers’ energy in the second half, when he alternately dived for loose balls, barreled his way to the basket and wagged his index finger after blocking a shot.
He had nine rebounds and made 8 of 11 free throws.
“I come in here every night just looking to give my team the extra boost and that extra push to just will us to win the game,” Harrell said.
At halftime, coach Doc Rivers lectured Harrell about his lack of defense.
“He turned it around,” Rivers said. “His energy was infectious.”
Williams was just 5 of 15 from the floor with 10 assists. Rivers decided to stay with him in the closing seconds.
“These type of guys are different,” Rivers said. “They think every miss means they’re closer to making 10 in a row.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s running dunk tied it at 126 with a minute left.
Rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a pullup jumper for Los Angeles, but he blocked Eric Bledsoe’s driving floater. Williams grabbed the rebound and scored from the right side.
After a timeout, Boban Marjanovic stole Antetokounmpo’s inbounds pass as time expired, sending the Bucks to just their third loss in 12 games.
“Offensively, I felt kind of weird going down in the fourth quarter and overtime because we’ve been blowing teams out this year,” said Antetokounmpo, who had 27 points and 18 rebounds.
Bledsoe’s 3-pointer tied it at 119 with six seconds remaining. Danilo Gallinari’s potential winning shot for Los Angeles missed at the buzzer, sending both teams to their first overtime of the season.
“I’ve got to do a better job of making better reads, especially down the stretch,” Bledsoe said. “Knowing when to attack, knowing when to pass. I was really indecisive.”
Patrick Beverley had 21 points for Los Angeles, and Harris finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
The Clippers blew a 15-point lead early in the second. The Bucks fought back with seven 3-pointers — Brook Lopez hit four — and they outscored Los Angeles 37-20 to take a 64-62 lead into halftime.
