TAMPA, Fla. — Pitcher Luis Severino stomped around the mound, his frustration obvious. After finally getting out a disastrous first inning that September 2018 night in Oakland, he didn’t even look at Gary Sanchez as they walked off the field. Two passed balls, two wild pitches. The signals were crossed between the Yankees’ ace and Sanchez. Severino’s velocity was sharp, but his command was not.
Still, on the local A’s television broadcast that night, Sanchez was the target, not Severino. The 26-year-old catcher chastised for “lacking fundamental” skill in not being able to corral the wild pitches. He was pilloried for “lacking effort” to get in front of wild balls in the dirt and block them.
It wasn’t the first time Sanchez’s defense had been called out and questioned by fans and analysts. And he’s not the only one. Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal, who was considered the top framing catcher in the regular season, was the goat of the postseason, benched for not being able to block pitches in the National League Championship Series against the Brewers.
Grandal catches for Milwaukee now.
The current crop of catchers is too focused on “stealing strikes,” former players and fans reason. They are not as hard-nosed and effective as back in the day, scouts say. They don’t block, they don’t throw as well, and they are too busy trying to fool the umpires and steal those strikes that they don’t know how to manage a pitching staff, former big league catchers argue.
“I was always a catcher from when I was eight years old. The emphasis was on the word catcher. You receive everything, you don’t drop anything, you just catch it,” Buck Martinez, who caught 17 years in the big leagues — three for the Brewers — said. “That was first and foremost. I think we have gotten really off track by emphasizing framing.”
Catchers are caught in a tough spot between making the dramatic plays that earn them the cheers and glory and the small flick of a wrist in which they earn their living. Like contact hitters and baserunners a generation ago, catchers are finding that the most thrilling parts of their tool kits are not valued by the Ivy League-educated men now running the game — even as a shift toward hard-throwing relief pitchers makes those traditional aspects of the game more challenging than ever.
How many runs a catcher can gain or lose his team based on his ability to receive — or deceive as some would say — is now mostly how teams are valuing catchers’ defense. Framing ability dictates playing time and contract dollars. And both of those things dictate what players make their priority.
“I work on every part of the game. I work on throwing and blocking. I work with pitchers. I like all of that. I am more of an old-school catcher, but my job is evaluated on how well I (frame pitches),” Yankees backup catcher Austin Romine said, “so I have to focus on that.”
As one front office advanced analytics executive explained it, the difference between the best and worst receiving teams is between 40 to 60 runs per season. The difference between the best and worst teams in terms of throwing out runners is five to 10 runs.
“A team’s catchers have an opportunity to throw out maybe 100 runners a year,” the executive said. “They receive 11,000 to 12,000 pitches a year. That is more opportunity to make a difference in wins and losses.
It is, however, getting tougher for catchers to gain that advantage, he admitted.
The best receiving or framing team in 2018 had a 40 run differential over the worst team. In 2009, that difference was 70 runs.
“Part of that is survival,” the analyst said. “Teams are less likely to play a horrible-framing catcher, part of that is guys who were bad framers are getting better, and part of it is umpires are more aware of it and account for it.”
Umpires are “being held accountable,” as some catchers like to say, and their strike zones are being evaluated by the league constantly. Pitchers think the issue of framing and receiving has received so much attention that umpires are making up their minds before the ball is even caught.
Several veteran umpires agreed. They said they are very aware of catchers trying to steal strikes, and that they generally make the call before the ball hits the glove.
“I don’t think you can really ‘steal,’ a strike,” Yankees veteran lefty J.A. Happ said. “The umpires are too aware of if now. I think you can steal a ball, if a catcher doesn’t receive it quietly, moves too much on the edges, it can take away a strike.”
The analysts running the game these days, however, aren’t debating framing. It’s is a competitive edge that they expect from their catchers. They don’t care about the critics, the stomping, pouting pitchers or the boos a catcher hears when a ball gets by them, it’s now the way catchers are evaluated.
But many think it is to the detriment of the rest of their game.
“The focus is so much on framing, they don’t practice blocking balls during bullpen sessions, you don’t see them practice throwing, you never see teams take infield practice anymore,” Martinez said. “They are not working on the fundamentals.”
And catchers are being asked to do more than ever before.
With teams carrying more relievers, they have to catch more pitchers with different styles every day.
They are catching pitchers who are regularly throwing with more velocity than ever before and usually with that come less command. That means that instead of being able to set up to one side of the plate and anticipate a pitch, they have to cover both sides.
They are supposed to be able to block more breaking balls, for instance the Yankees pitchers threw 33 percent breaking balls last season compared to the 28 percent the league averaged.
And even as a catcher who has a reputation as being a poor blocker, Sanchez still managed to block 97 percent of the pitches he received last season. Sanchez heard the boos on every one of those 3 percent he missed.
But no matter how much a frustrated pitcher stomps around the mound. No matter the insults slung at Sanchez, who has been called lazy and fundamentally flawed. Even if he is booed in the Bronx every time a ball gets past him, Yankees GM Brian Cashman is going to look at the fact that even in a bad defensive year, last season Sanchez earned the Yankees 3.3 runs above average through his framing. That’s down from 2017 when his framing earned them 7.2 runs above average, but it’s still a positive.
“I know we feel we’re lucky to have Gary Sanchez behind the plate and he’s a true different maker and an advantage for our club every day we take the field and he’s our catcher compared to the rest of baseball,” Cashman said. “It’s as simple as that.”
“I was always a catcher from when I was eight years old. The emphasis was on the word catcher. You receive everything, you don’t drop anything, you just catch it. “That was first and foremost. I think we have gotten really off track by emphasizing framing.” — former catcher Buck Martinez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.