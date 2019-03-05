DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — No. 4 Duke again didn't have Zion Williamson. The Blue Devils also didn't have their best version of Cameron Reddish — and for a few uneasy minutes also were without Tre Jones.
The Blue Devils did have RJ Barrett, and that — plus a fortunate bounce on the final shot — was just enough to beat Wake Forest.
Barrett scored 28 points and Duke held on to beat the Demon Deacons 71-70 on Tuesday night after Chaundee Brown's jumper rimmed out at the buzzer.
"When they got the last shot, we were just wishing for it to fall out," Jones said. "They'd been getting a lot of rolls, so I feel like we had to get one as well."
Jones added 13 points for a sluggish Duke team missing Williamson for a fourth straight game with a sprained right knee. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said he hopes Williamson will be healthy enough to play in next week's ACC Tournament.
The Blue Devils (26-4, 14-3) overcame 41-percent shooting and a 16-for-26 showing from the free-throw line to win their 10th straight in the in-state series.
Williamson's absence, coupled with a rough game from No. 3 option Reddish — who missed his first six shots and was called for charging three times — left Barrett as essentially a one-man show for Duke. He was 11 of 23 from the field but was just 6 of 14 from the foul line.
The Blue Devils — 26-point favorites — trailed by 10 with 16 minutes remaining and never led by more than three until the final three minutes.
"I know RJ's beating himself up" for his free-throw shooting, Krzyzewski said, "but he played a great game, and without him, forget it. Forget it. ... We had a hard time scoring, and he missed free throws, but he made the biggest bucket of the game ... and if we're in a similar situation, we'll do the same thing."
Brown had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and he pulled Wake Forest (11-18, 4-13) within 69-68 by hitting two free throws with 43.9 seconds left. Duke bled the shot clock before the left-handed Barrett hit a right-handed jumper in the lane to put the Blue Devils up by three with 17.3 seconds remaining.
