ARCADIA — The West Salem High School football team scored once in every quarter to start its season with a 28-7 victory over Arcadia on Friday night.
The Panthers used a first-quarter touchdown from senior Brendan Holt to get things going, then used 156 passing yards from sophomore Justin Barney to bury the Raiders.
West Salem had 303 total yards and gained 147 of them on the ground. Holt had 70 on 11 carries and scored from 25 yards out for the first touchdown of the season.
Therrick Roberts added 51 yards on 11 carries, and Holt caught two passes for 80 yards.
Holt's 79-yard touchdown catch from Barney in the third quarter gave the Panthers a 20-7 lead. Barney also threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Trenton Foreman.