HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Rostad breaks Houston basketball scoring record
HOUSTON — Alyssa Rostad needed 11 points to break the Houston High School basketball scoring record – girls and boys – on Monday night. No problem, as Rostad poured in 28 points in the Hurricanes 51-35 victory over La Crescent.
That leaves Rostad, a senior, with 1,701 points, which pushes her past Andy Sires previous overall school record of 1,673, which was set in 2009.
LOCAL COLLEGE AWARDS
Two field athletes honored
UW-La Crosse and Viterbo men’s indoor track and field athletes were honored by their conferences with athlete of the week awards Tuesday.
Andrew Jarrett, a Logan High School graduate and UW-L junior, won the 35-pound weight throw to help the Eagles win the team title at the Midwest ELITE Invitational. His throw of 66 feet, 8 inches is the best in the WIAC and second in Division III.
Justin Moore, a sophomore at Viterbo, won the long jump (23-¾) and took second in the high jump (6-5½) at the UW-Platteville invitational.
PREP WRESTLING
Judge’s decision worries refs
MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin judge overturned a high school wrestler’s suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct after the student’s parents took legal action, worrying referees and the state’s athletic association that officiating decisions could be undermined by courts.
At issue is a Feb. 2 wrestling contest in which the victor was suspended for one match for arguing with a referee and “primping” and showing off his muscles after he won, according to Barry Mano, president of the National Association of Sports Officials.
The suspension of Waterford High School sophomore Hayden Halter would have caused him to miss a key match to make it to the state tournament.
Halter’s parents disagreed with the suspension. Since the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association doesn’t allow appeals, they took their case to court in Racine County. There, Judge Michael J. Piontek concluded on Friday that Halter’s actions didn’t merit suspension, based on testimony he heard and the video he saw, which was taken from the bleachers by Halter’s mother.
Mano condemned the judge’s ruling, saying he became, in effect, the replay official in a sport that doesn’t allow the use of video to check officials’ calls.
“That’s unprecedented,” he said. “All of a sudden you’re the referee? Have you ever refereed a match, sir? Have you ever been down there on the mat, in the heat of battle, sir?”
The WIAA, which is the organization Halter’s parents challenged in court, said in a statement that officials are “weighing alternative courses of action,” but could not comment further. WIAA can appeal the judge’s ruling.
Mano said WIAA doesn’t allow wrestlers to appeal officials’ calls because it would create too many complications.
“That’s the Pandora’s box. If WIAA gave the right to appeal an officiating call, just imagine where this is going to go,” he said.
Halter is scheduled to compete Saturday at the Division 1 sectional meet at Horlick High School. If he wins there, he’ll go to the state tournament.
NFL
Brown officiallyasks Steelers for trade
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers still haven’t decided whether there’s a path for wayward wide receiver Antonio Brown to return in 2019. Not that it matters to Brown. He’s already made up his mind.
A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the perennial Pro Bowler has formally asked the Steelers for a trade, the latest move in a game of brinksmanship by the 30-year-old designed to force Pittsburgh to move him by the start of training camp this summer.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to publicly discuss personnel matters.
Brown appeared to make his decision official in a social media post released on Instagram on Tuesday. The video includes highlights from Brown’s career with the Steelers while lyrics from “Do What I Want” by rapper Lil Uzi Vert plays in the background.
“SteelerNation thank you for nine big years!!!” Brown wrote. “Time to move on and move forward.”
The post came shortly after Brown was found guilty in absence on a charge of reckless driving in a suburban Pittsburgh court on Tuesday morning. Brown was charged in November for driving his black sports car over 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. He paid a $426.77 fine. Brown did not attend Tuesday’s hearing.
Brown still has three years remaining on the $72 million contract he signed in the spring of 2017, and remains one of the most dynamic performers in the league. He is the only player in NFL history with six consecutive 100-catch seasons and he hauled in 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and a franchise-record 15 touchdowns in 2018.
Draft prospect Simmons tears ACL
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons tore the ACL in his left knee while working out in Florida last weekend.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Simmons, a potential first-round pick in April’s NFL draft, released a statement on Twitter on Tuesday. He said he was going through position drills while training in Boca Raton, Florida when the injury occurred.
He said he will have surgery early next week.
Simmons recently earned third-team AP All-America honors after finishing his junior season with 63 tackles, including 17 for a loss. He also had seven quarterback hurries.
Simmons was arrested before he came to Mississippi State in 2016 following a fight in which he was caught on video standing over a woman and punching her. He eventually was found guilty of malicious mischief and pleaded no contest to a simple assault charge.
MLB
Angels hope Ohtani can DH by May
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Los Angeles Angels hope Shohei Ohtani recovers from Tommy John surgery in time to join their batting order by May.
The AL Rookie of the Year had Tommy John surgery Oct. 1 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The first player to hit 20 homers and make 10 pitching appearances in the same season since Babe Ruth, Ohtani is not expected to pitch this year but the Angels would like to have his bat in the lineup.
“We’re thinking May, sometime in May, but that’s assuming everything goes well,” new manager Brad Ausmus said Tuesday. “This is new territory. We’re dealing with a guy who DH’s on a regular basis and is a starting pitcher. It’s new territory in rehabbing a Tommy John surgery, and we want to protect him long-term being able to do both. If we have to push it back, we’ll push it back.”
Ohtani has been swinging without hitting a ball. He has yet to hit off a batting tee, Ausmus said.
“He’s going to want to get on the field quickly because he wants to compete,” Ausmus said.
