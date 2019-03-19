MLB
Trout, Angels close to record deal
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are close to finalizing a $432 million, 12-year contract that would shatter the record for the largest deal in North American sports history, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The deal was disclosed Tuesday by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been finalized and had not been announced. The contract was likely to be announced by the end of this week, the person said.
Trout’s total would top the new $330 million, 12-year contract between Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies, and Trout’s $36 million average annual value would surpass pitcher Zack Greinke’s $34.4 million in a six-year deal with Arizona that started in 2016.
Progress toward an agreement was first reported by ESPN.
Trout would set a baseball record for career earnings at about $513 million, surpassing the roughly $448 million Alex Rodriguez took in with Seattle, Texas and the New York Yankees from 1994-2017.
RANGERS 3, BREWERS 2: Willie Calhoun had two singles, driving in all three runs for Texas. Lance Lynn made his third start, pitching five innings and allowing two runs, four hits, while striking out nine.
Jesus Aguilar hit his third double, driving in a run for Milwaukee. Chase Anderson made his fourth start, allowing two runs and six hits, in four innings.
NFL
Matthews signs deal with Rams
LOS ANGELES — Longtime Green Bay linebacker Clay Matthews has agreed to a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams announced the deal Tuesday for Matthews, the former USC star who spent the past decade with the Packers.
Matthews had 83½ sacks in his 10 seasons with the Packers, earning six Pro Bowl selections and winning a Super Bowl ring. He has been a standout pass-rusher throughout his career, although his 3½ sacks last season were the lowest total of his decade in the NFL.
Matthews is a native of Agoura Hills, California, who lives in nearby Calabasas. Both towns are near the Rams’ training complex in Thousand Oaks.
Matthews also played four seasons for the Trojans at the Coliseum.
COBB SIGNS WITH DALLAS: The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free-agent receiver Randall Cobb.
Cobb spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, though he was limited to nine games last season because of a hamstring injury and a concussion.
Along with the addition of Cobb, the Cowboys on Tuesday re-signed unrestricted free-agent long snapper L.P. Ladouceur They also signed Kerry Hyder, a defensive end from Texas Tech who was with Detroit last season.
Dallas has brought in Cobb and re-signed receiver Tavon Austin to a one-year deal since slot receiver Cole Beasley left in free agency last week for a four-year deal with Buffalo.
Cobb has 470 catches for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns for the Packers from 2011 through last season. The 28-year-old receiver was a Pro Bowl pick in 2014, when he had 91 catches for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns.
VIKINGS BRING BACK BAILEY: The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on a new contract with kicker Dan Bailey, the ninth-year veteran who was signed last season to replace struggling rookie Daniel Carlson.
Bailey’s deal was done Tuesday, bringing the fifth-most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history (86.6 percent) back to a team that has lacked reliability and stability at the position for the past five years. Carlson, a fifth-round draft pick, was cut after two games. Bailey’s performance was mixed at best, making 21 of 28 field goals and 30 of 31 extra points.
He suffered a groin injury in 2017 with Dallas, leading to his departure from the Cowboys. He posted a career-worst field goal rate of 75 percent in each of the past two seasons.
NCAA TOURNAMENT
Fairleigh Dickinson rallies in opener
DAYTON, Ohio — Darnell Edge scored a career-high 33 points, and Fairleigh Dickinson rallied to win its first ever NCAA Tournament game, taking down Prairie View A&M 82-76 in the tourney opener on Tuesday night.
Edge was 7-for-9 from beyond the 3-point line, and Jahil Jenkins scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half for the Knights (21-13), who advanced out of the First Four to play No. 1 seed Gonzaga on Thursday in Salt Lake City.
Prairie View (22-13), also seeking its first tournament win, built up 13-point leads in both halves, but Fairleigh Dickinson took control in the second half behind the shooting of Edge and Jenkins.
A 3-pointer by Gary Blackson pulled Prairie View back to within two points, 78-76, but a layup from Mike Holloway Jr. and a pair of free throws by Edge with 17 seconds left sealed it for Fairleigh Dickinson.
Blackson led the Panthers with 26 points and Devonte Patterson had 17.
