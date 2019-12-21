x lax briefs

NFL
Texans win AFC South
TAMPA, Fla. — Bradley Roby returned one of Jameis Winston’s four interceptions for a touchdown and Ka’imi Fairburn snapped a fourth-quarter tie with his third field goal Saturday, lifting the Houston Texans to a 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fourth AFC South title in five years.
Roby raced 27 yards up the right sideline after picking off Winston’s first pass of the game, the sixth pick-6 the Bucs quarterback has thrown this season. Jahleel Addae’s interception with 1:27 remaining, ended any realistic chance the Bucs had of fully overcoming Winston’s mistakes.
The Texans (10-5) won despite not getting an especially sharp performance from Deshaun Watson, who completed 19 of 32 passes for 184 yards and one interception. The Bucs (7-8) sacked him five times and held Houston to one offensive TD on Carlos Hyde’s 1-yard run in the second quarter.
The Texans ended Tampa Bay’s four-game winning streak and are AFC South champions for the second straight year. They join the Patriots and Chiefs as the only teams with four division titles since 2015.
A week after becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 450 yards in consecutive games, Winston was 25 of 48 for 335 yards and one touchdown. He tossed an interception on Tampa Bay’s opening drive for the fifth time in seven games, and nearly watched Houston go up 14-0 when Justin Reid intercepted him on the Bucs’ next possession.
Instead, the Texans settled for a field goal after a penalty for a blindside block negated what also would have been a 27-yard return for a TD. Hyde’s TD, set up by Peyton Barber’s fumble, put the Texans up 17-3.
A resilient Winston rallied the Bucs with a pair of touchdowns in the last two minutes of the opening half to make it 17-17. The teams traded third-quarter field goals, setting the stage for Watson to move the Texans into position for the go-ahead points, Fairburn’s 37-yard field goal with 7:11 remaining.
SPROLES RETIRES: Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles has decided to retire, ending a 15-year career for the three-time Pro Bowl player.
Sproles announced his decision Saturday on the Eagles’ website, saying “Spending the past month on Injured Reserve has been hard. I want to be out there with my guys. But I’ve had the chance to spend a lot of time with my family and I’m at peace with this decision. ”
The 36-year-old Sproles has been out with a torn right hip flexor muscle and won’t play Sunday when the Eagles (7-7) attempt to keep their playoffs hopes alive against the Dallas Cowboys (7-7). He rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries this season.
Sproles has spent the last six seasons with the Eagles. He also played three seasons with New Orleans Saints and six with the San Diego Chargers.
The 5-foot-6 Sproles was a fourth-round draft pick out of Kansas State in 2005 and is fifth on the NFL’s career list for all-purpose yards with (19,696).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
North Dakota State back in finals
FARGO, N.D. — Christian Watson scored long touchdowns on back-to-back touches early in the second quarter and two-time defending FCS champion North Dakota State blitzed Montana State 42-14 in a semifinal on Saturday for its 36th straight victory.
Trey Lance found Watson behind the defense along the left sideline for a 75-yard touchdown one play after the Bobcats tied the game at 7. After a three-and-out by Montana State, Watson went 70 yards on a reverse.
Lance threw for three touchdowns, including a 73-yard hookup with Dimitri Williams, and scored two rushing touchdowns.
The top-seeded Bison (15-0) were in the semifinals for the ninth straight year. They won eight and won the national championship each time. North Dakota State faces the winner of Weber State at second-seeded James Madison. James Madison beat the Bison in the semifinals in 2016.
Montana State (11-4) lost to NDSU 52-10 in the second round last year.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 17 Butler wins
INDIANAPOLIS — Butler forward Bryce Golden started throwing his weight around early Saturday.
His teammates gladly jumped on board.
Golden scored 14 points and set the tone defensively Saturday, helping No. 17 Butler get past Purdue 70-61 in the second game of the Crossroads Classic.
Golden has quickly emerged as a physical force this season for Butler. After logging just 90 minutes last season, the 6-foot-9, 245-pound has started every game this season and seems to be getting better by the game. And though his stat line didn’t jump out — 5 of 9 from the field, two rebounds and two assists — Golden continued making plays.
The Bulldogs (11-1) have won two straight since losing at No. 11 Baylor.
NO. 21 TENNESSEE 75, JACKSONVILLE STATE 53: Tennessee coach Rick Barnes reached a career milestone on the day that his senior point guard played his final college game.
Jordan Bowden scored 19 points and Yves Pons tied a school record with six blocks Saturday as the 21st-ranked Volunteers beat Jacksonville State 75-53 to give Barnes his 700th career victory.
He’s the 22nd head coach to earn 700 career Division I wins and is the seventh active coach to reach that mark. The others are Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim, North Carolina’s Roy Williams, West Virginia’s Bob Huggins, Coastal Carolina’s Cliff Ellis and Kentucky’s John Calipari.
NO. 24 TEXAS TECH 68, TEXAS-RIO GRANDE 58: Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey didn’t take long finding a way to get involved after missing four games for No. 24 Texas Tech with a hamstring injury, scoring on an alley-oop dunk within the first three minutes.
Ramsey didn’t score again in the first half but wound up with 15 points, and the Red Raiders overcame another sluggish start in a victory over Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.
Fellow freshman Terrence Shannon had his fourth straight double-figure game with 14 points as the Red Raiders (8-3) extended their nonconference home winning streak to 53 games. It’s the second-longest active streak in the nation.