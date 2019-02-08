COLLEGE WRESTLING
Eagles with 18th WIAC title
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — UW-La Crosse, with four individual champions, captured its third consecutive WIAC wrestling championship and 18th in program history Friday. The Eagles finished with 159 points, well ahead of second-place Whitewater (127) and third-place Stevens Point (111).
UW-L’s Logan Schlough defeated Eau Claire’s David Dudych 5-2 to win the 149-pound class, while 157-pound Grant Zamin beat Whitewater’s Scott Schieldt 11-5 in the title bout. The Eagles’ 165-pound Jackson Schoen picked up a championship by pinning Mark Choinski of Oshkosh in 3 minutes, 15 seconds. Eagles’ heavyweight Konrad Ernst, an Onalaska High School graduate, earned a championship, but it didn’t come easy as he outlasted Platteville’s Lucius Rinehart 2-0.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Valley City state tops Viterbo men
VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Valley City State, thanks to 26 points from Logan Nelson, edged Viterbo University 89-78 Friday night in NSAA action. Jason Tichy drained 9 of 14 field-goal attempts, including 2 of 4 from 3-point territory, and all four of his free throws to lead V-Hawks (10-16, 4-8) with 24 points. Jake Schroeckenthaler, a 6-foot-7 freshman forward from Cottage Grove, Wis., added 23 points and nine rebounds, while Noah Fredrickson added 10.
NBA
Bucks win 6th straight
DALLAS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 17 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to their sixth straight victory, beating the retooling Dallas Mavericks 122-107 on Friday night.
Antetokounmpo was 13 of 19 from the field and got the upper hand again in his second meeting with fellow Euro star Luka Doncic, the Dallas rookie sensation who scored 20 points. He’s the only original starter remaining because of two trades that were more about the future than the present.
Brook Lopez scored 20 points for the Bucks, who have surged to the best record in the NBA (41-13) with a pair of six-win runs on either side of a loss. One of those victories was over the Mavericks at home, when Antetokounmpo scored 31 points to Doncic’s 18 in a 10-point win.
Milwaukee didn’t have Nikola Mirotic a day after acquiring him from New Orleans before the trading deadline. It didn’t matter as the Bucks shot 54 percent despite going 10 of 36 (28 percent) from 3-point range.
Antetokounmpo repeatedly powered his way to the basket for dunks and layups, starting with the first two baskets of the game. Lopez found some favorable matchups as well, make six of eight from inside the arc while going 2 of 6 from long range.
Even guard Malcolm Brogdon backed down the Mavericks for easy buckets, finishing with 18 points along with backcourt mate Eric Bledsoe.
GOLF
Mickelson among five-way tie
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Phil Mickelson survived a wild finish without having to deal with the rain. Jordan Spieth endured a wet finish to his day with three tough pars, followed by some unwitting help by a spooked fan.
Both were atop the leaderboard Friday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, joined by Lucas Glover, Paul Casey and Scott Langley, when the second round was suspended because the rain had formed large puddles on the greens.
They played more golf than expected by moving up the start by an hour, and it was entertaining as ever.
One day after Mickelson didn’t miss a single fairway for the first time in 1,664 rounds on the PGA Tour, he couldn’t seem to find one at Spyglass Hill. He still managed to surge into the lead, including one 3-wood from 256 yards out of the trees on the par-5 14th to 6 feet.
It caught up with him at the end. After banging in a birdie on the par-3 fifth, Mickelson missed three straight fairways that led to three straight bogeys until he closed with a 4-iron to 18 feet for birdie and a 4-under 68.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Clemson’s OC’s join million-dollar club
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson’s offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott are now in the million-dollar club.
They received raises that increased their yearly salary to $1 million, giving the national champion Tigers three assistants making at least that much. The school’s board of trustees approved salary increases for several Clemson assistants and staffers Friday.
The move comes a month after Clemson completed a 15-0 season by beating Alabama 44-16 in the national championship game. Elliott and Scott each made $850,000 last season and received raises of $150,000.
They join Clemson’s defensive coordinator Brent Venables at that lofty level. Venables earned $2.2 million last season. He received a new contract last July that pays him $11.6 million over six seasons.
Venables was the only member of the staff not to get a salary increase since his deal was redone last summer.
Clemson will pay its assistants a total of $7.1 million, for now the highest total in the country. That total is up from $6.5 million last year.
Gophers’ Ciarroca gets 1-year extension
MINNEAPOLIS — Gophers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca received a one-year contact extension through the 2020 season, with unanimous approval from University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Friday.
Ciarrocca, who passed on an opportunity to move to West Virginia’s coaching staff this offseason, will maintain his current salary of $720,000 through the 2020 season on a deal that now will expire on Jan. 31, 2021. He received a base salary of $700,000 in his first year in 2017, then $710,000 in 2018 and up to $720,000 for the upcoming 2019 season.
“Minnesota’s offense showed great promise under offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who was in his second year in 2018,” according to documents the athletics department presented to regents. “In 2018, Minnesota scored 376 points after totaling 265 points in 2017. The 111-point increase came with the most inexperienced quarterbacks in the nation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.