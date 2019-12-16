x-lax briefs

BASEBALL CAMP
Tri-State Academy upcoming
The Tri-State Baseball Academy will take place at the Mathy Boys & Girls Club on Dec. 30-31 with former major-leaguer Damian Miller — a world champion with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001 — and current minor-league player and Aquinas High School graduate Rudy Rott on hand.
The camp is for players from first grade through high school with first- through sixth-graders participating in sessions from 9 a.m. to noon each day, and seventh- through 12th-graders participating from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
The camp, which also includes many other local coaches, concentrates on pitching, throwing, hitting, fielding, bunting and mental aspects of the game. The cosy is $95 per camper and includes a t-shirt and ticket to a La Crosse Loggers game.
For registration information, please email 3statebaseball@gmail.com or contact Aquinas coach Scott Bagniefski at (608) 780-2711.
Viterbo Athletics
Four to be inducted into Wall of Fame
Viterbo University announced on Monday that Joe Dunham, Katie Flock, Steph Wisen and Chad Miller will be induced into the athletic department’s Wall of Fame.
Dunham (meritorious service, men’s basketball), Flock (women’s volleyball), Wisen (women’s soccer) and Miller (baseball) will be honored as a part of the next class on February 15, 2020.
Dunham established the James Glasshoff Memorial Men’s Basketball Scholarship, Joe Dunham Three-Point Men’s Basketball Scholarship and Joseph & Lori Dunham II Capital Markets Business Scholarships as well as being a long-time support of Viterbo University and the men’s basketball program. Flock was a four-time All-Midwest Collegiate Conference honoree from 2009-2012 and earned NAIA Third Team All-America and First Team All-Region status in leading the V-Hawks to the first conference tournament championship in program history and a trip to the NAIA National Championship Quarterfinal Round.
Wisen is a two-time NAIA Honorable Mention All-America recipient and made four appearances on the First Team All-MCC Team during her career from 2010-2013. She is the program leader in assists (43), second in points (145) and third in goals (51). Miller is the winningest coach in the baseball program’s history, coaching from 2006-14. Miller played from 2001-2002 and was assistant from 2003-06. Miller was the MCC Coach of the Year in 2014 after leading the program to a program-record 34 wins and their first conference title in 23 seasons.
Men’s College Basketball
Kansas becomes latest No. 1 in AP Top 25; Tar Heels fall out
It is Kansas’ turn at No. 1 in the Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, while another blueblood — North Carolina — is out for the first time in nearly six years.
The Jayhawks (9-1) moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll in an already wild season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day; the record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83. Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville have been the other top-ranked teams so far in a year with no dominant team.
The Jayhawks, who received 47 of 65 first-place votes, haven’t lost since falling to Duke in the Champions Classic to open the season. That run has included winning the Maui Invitational and beating a then-ranked Colorado team, with all but the overtime win against Dayton for the Maui title coming by double-digit margins.
NFL
League suspends Seahawks WR Gordon indefinitely
RENTON, Wash. — The troubles that have followed Josh Gordon throughout his career continued Monday as the Seahawks wide receiver was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating league policies on performance enhancers and substances of abuse.
Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in August after having been suspended indefinitely in December 2018, missing the final three games of last season for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.
Gordon signed with New England and was among the leading receivers for the Patriots with 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown through six games. But he was placed on injured reserve with knee and ankle injuries and was released in late October.
Seattle stepped in and claimed the oft-troubled receiver off waivers. His first game came in Week 10 against San Francisco when Gordon made a pair of key catches late in Seattle’s 27-24 overtime win. Gordon had seven receptions over five games with the Seahawks. All seven seemed to have significance, including his 58-yard catch in Sunday’s win over Carolina.
Gordon’s brief stint with Seattle likely finished with 11 targets, 139 yards receiving and one incomplete pass attempt on a trick play against the Panthers.
Chiefs claim Suggs off waivers after Okafor injury
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs claimed veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs off waivers on Monday, filling a massive hole at defensive end after losing Alex Okafor to a torn pectoral muscle a day earlier against the Denver Broncos.
The 37-year-old Suggs spent the first 16 years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens before spending most of this past season with the Arizona Cardinals. He had 5 1/2 sacks for the Cardinals before he was waived last week, driving the seven-time Pro Bowl pick’s total to 138 sacks for his career.
He needs two more sacks to pass Jason Taylor for seventh most since sacks became an official stat in 1982.
The Chiefs already placed Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve with a torn pec sustained in Week 10 against Tennessee. It is likely that Okafor will join him after sustaining the same injury late in the first half against Denver.
Their top pass rusher, Frank Clark, has missed time with a neck injury and a lingering illness this season.
Arbitrator rules against Jaguars in grievance with NFLPA
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tom Coughlin tried to fine former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler more than $700,000 for missing “mandatory” appointments with a team trainer or physician.
It was just one example of how Coughlin has run roughshod over players since his return to Jacksonville, according to the players’ union.
The NFLPA filed a grievance on behalf of Fowler and other Jaguars players, challenging the club’s right to discipline players in those circumstances. An arbitrator recently ruled in favor of the NFLPA, negating the fines levied by Jacksonville in 2018.
The union responded by blistering the Jaguars in a statement.
“This is just one of the many grievances we had to file to protect our players from the Jaguars’ actions,” the NFLPA said. “The decision puts a stop to the blatant overreach by the Jaguars and emphasizes the voluntary nature of almost all football activities during the offseason.”