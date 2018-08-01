TENNIS
US Open champ loses at Citi Open
WASHINGTON — U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens continued her tendency for all-or-nothing showings at tournaments, losing 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the Citi Open to 91st-ranked Andrea Petkovic on Wednesday.
Stephens was seeded No. 2 at the hard-court event, which she won in 2015 for her first WTA title. It’s a tuneup for the year’s last major, the U.S. Open, where she will begin the defense of her first Grand Slam title later this month.
“Hopefully,” Stephens said, “some things connect in the next couple of weeks.”
Her best results this season were a runner-up finish at the French Open and a title at the Miami Open. But take away those tournaments, and the American is 10-11 in 2018, including first-round exits at Wimbledon last month and the Australian Open in January.
Against Petkovic, Stephens put only 59 percent of her first serves in play and was broken four times.
“I didn’t serve great, but that’s not what lost me the match,” Stephens said. “She just played better than me.”
Stephens’ loss leaves the Citi Open women’s draw without either of its top two seeds; No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki withdrew Tuesday because of a leg injury.
In men’s action, 13th-seeded Frances Tiafoe picked up his first victory at his hometown ATP tournament, beating 120th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-2, 6-4 with the help of 10 aces.
Tiafoe, a 20-year-old who grew up in nearby Hyatsville, Maryland, called his performance “nice, quick, efficient.”
He showed up to his postmatch news conference wearing a red T-shirt with the words, “Rep your city,” after needing just 75 minutes to win in front of a crowd that included his parents, brother and “couple aunts, couple uncles.”
MURRAY WINS: Showing signs of returning to his old form, right down to the return winner on the last point, Andy Murray moved into the third round at the Citi Open by beating No. 4 seed Kyle Edmund 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-4 on Wednesday for just his third victory since having hip surgery.
Murray is a three-time major champion and former No. 1 who was sidelined for 11 months because of his right hip. He missed the second half of 2017, had an operation in January, then returned to the tour briefly in June. One of his three matches that month was a loss on a grass court to Edmund, the Australian Open semifinalist who has supplanted Murray as Britain’s highest-ranked man.
NFL
Jets’ Darnold ends holdout
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold huddled up with his Pad to keep on top of the New York Jets’ offense during his brief contract holdout.
The rookie quarterback missed the first three practices of training camp while his representatives ironed out details of his four-year, $30.5 million fully guaranteed deal. But Darnold wasn’t very far from the field — literally.
Staying at a hotel just a few deep passes down the road from the Jets’ practice facility, the No. 3 overall pick was able to view film of the team’s camp sessions on his own while staying patient as his contract negotiations played out.
“It sucked watching them,” Darnold said Wednesday, speaking to reporters for the first time since rejoining the team Monday. “But at the same time, I knew what needed to be done. It was tough watching them, but at the same time, I knew that it was necessary.”
The hang-up appeared to be over contract language — namely offsets and possibly defaults — and Pro Football Talk first reported that the deal includes offset language on future guarantees — if he gets cut. But the Jets also agreed to pay the quarterback’s full $20 million signing bonus within 15 days after Darnold signed Monday and removed language in the deal voiding guarantees based on fines by the NFL.
“I thought it played out great,” Darnold said. “But honestly, you know, I think with the way that everything worked out, that’s why I have great agents because they’re able to figure that stuff out. And then whenever I get back on the field, that’s my job and my job is to play football to the best of my ability.”
While sitting out camp, Darnold said he worked out at the hotel gym and also was able to throw passes at a nearby high school with fellow clients of his agents’ group — CAA — serving as his receivers.
BROWNS’ JACKSON COPING: Football’s giving Browns coach Hue Jackson refuge to cope with family loss.
Jackson, trying to turn around a Cleveland team that didn’t win a game in 16 tries last season, plans to remain with the team in training camp while mourning the recent deaths of his 83-year-old mother and brother in California.
A team spokesman confirmed Wednesday night that Jackson’s mother, Betty Lee, died over the weekend in Los Angeles following a long illness. Her passing came two weeks after Jackson’s brother, John Jr., died unexpectedly.
Jackson intends to stay with the Browns through next week’s exhibition opener against the New York Giants while the family finalizes funeral plans.
Jackson, who is in his third season with Cleveland, has not made any public comments about the deaths during camp, which opened last week. Beyond his daily duties, Jackson’s every move on and off the field as the Browns’ camp is being chronicled by cameras for HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”
Jackson’s agent, John Thornton, told Cleveland.com that the deaths have deeply affected the coach.
“It’s been really tough on him,” Thornton said. “He’s just trying to let football help him out.”
Although Jackson is just 1-31 in two seasons with the Browns, owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said last week that the coach still has their unwavering support.
