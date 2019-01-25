LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP
Eagles start strong at Wilson invite
WHEATON, Ill. — The UW-La Crosse wrestling team has three wrestlers still competing for a championship and another three the running for third place at the Pete Wilson Invitational after Friday’s action.
The Wheaton College-hosted invitational features 30 teams, including six from the WIAC. UW-L is ranked ninth in Division III as a team.
Josh Stenger (133 pounds), Grant Zamin (157) and Jackson Schoen (165) will all compete for a title Saturday after going 3-0, while Sawyer Sarbacker (125 pounds), Hayden Schlough (141), and Logan Schlough (149) dropped quarterfinal matches.
Zamin, ranked sixth in D-III, tallied a pin, a technical fall and a decision to move to 17-2 this season. Stenger, ranked seventh at his weight, posted two decision victories and a tech fall and is now 15-4 this year. Schoen had two technical falls and a 10-3 decision to get to the semifinals.
V-Hawks tally first NSAA win
Lionel Jones picked up his first conference win as coach of the V-Hawks (8-13, 1-7), as they held on to a lead for the entire second half at Beggs Gym en route to a 67-61 win over Dakota State.
Alyssa Nilssen led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds, her 13th double-double of the season. Ambree Schlosser scored 14 points, Aquinas High School graduate Madessa Collins had 11 points and eight rebounds, and G-E-T product Madison Doerr had 10 points and 10 boards.
Viterbo has matched its most wins since the 2014-2015 season.
Viterbo dominates Dakota State
The V-Hawks dominated the first half and didn’t let up in the second as they pulled back to .500 this season with a 93-60 at home over Dakota State.
Five players scored in double figures, led by freshman Jake Schroeckenthaler, who had 16 points and 13 rebounds, his first career double-double. Cade Anderson, Jason Tichy and Tyree Young all had 13, while Cody Hoeth, a Logan grad, added 11.
Viterbo (11-11, 4-4) outrebounded Dakota State 44-28.
MEN’S TOP 25 BASKETBALL
Michigan handles Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 points and Zavier Simpson added 12 as No. 5 Michigan started fast and pulled away for a 69-46 victory at Indiana on Friday night.
The Wolverines (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) have won two straight overall since their first loss of the season. They’ve won six straight against the Hoosiers.
Juwan Morgan finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for Indiana. Romeo Langford had nine points on a miserable night for the Hoosiers (12-7, 3-5), who have lost six straight overall, five in a row against conference foes and wound up with a season-low point total.
And the leagues’ top scoring defense took full advantage of Indiana’s horrendous start.
The Wolverines scored the first 17 points, forced Indiana into 10 straight misses and didn’t give up a basket until Aljami Durham’s reverse layup with 10:16 left.
TENNIS
No. 1 Djokovic to face No. 2 Nadal for title
MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic was about as perfect as can be in his semifinal at Rod Laver Arena. Didn’t miss much. Almost couldn’t, really.
It was a performance so flawless, so fantastic, that it was easy to feel as if only one man on the planet might have a chance of preventing Djokovic from claiming a record seventh Australian Open title: Rafael Nadal. As it happens, that is who he’ll face in Sunday’s final.
Djokovic never relented, not for a moment, while making an unheard-of total of five unforced errors against an overmatched Lucas Pouille en route to a 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 semifinal victory that lasted less than 1½ hours.
It will be the No. 1-ranked Djokovic — owner of 14 Grand Slam titles, including the past two — against No. 2 Nadal, who’s won 17 majors. Roger Federer, with 20, is the only man whose total is higher.
MLB
Red Sox postpone White House visit
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox are postponing their White House visit because of the partial government shutdown.
The team says it consulted with Major League Baseball and the White House and rescheduled the trip to May 9, an off-day after a three-game series in Baltimore.
The team had accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to make the traditional champion’s visit on Feb. 15.
The team made the announcement Friday as White House and congressional leaders worked on a short-term deal to end the shutdown.
BELTRE: The Texas Rangers are retiring Adrian Beltre’s number.
The team revealed the plan Friday night at the end of its winter awards program.
Beltre, who had 3,166 career hits, played the last eight of his 21 big league seasons for Texas before announcing his retirement in November. The third baseman’s No. 29 will be the fourth number retired by the team, with a ceremony sometime in June.
