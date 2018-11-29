GOLF
Reed, Cantlay lead as Tiger bottoms out
NASSAU, Bahamas — Tiger Woods’ return to tournament competition didn’t start nearly as well as his last one ended.
Woods had a chip roll back into the hazard for a triple bogey Thursday, leading to a 1-over 73 that left him eight shots behind world-traveling Patrick Reed and late-entry Patrick Cantlay in the Hero World Challenge.
Reed didn’t show any sign of fatigue in his travels from Dubai to Hong Kong to the Bahamas in successive weeks. He birdied three of his last five holes for a 7-under 65. Cantlay, added to the field when Webb Simpson withdrew, birdied five of his last six holes for a 65.
Woods was never under par at any point and was one of just three players in the 18-man field who were over par.
NFL
Kelly gives thumbs up after cancer surgery
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The wife of Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly says her husband has undergone what is hoped to be his last cancer-related surgery.
On Instagram Wednesday, Jill Kelly posted a picture of the former football player giving a thumbs-up sign from a hospital bed in New York City. Her comment said “all went as planned!”
In an earlier post, Jill Kelly said doctors told the couple it should be the 58-year-old’s last surgery.
Kelly last underwent surgery in March when doctors at Mount Sinai Health System removed cancer from is upper jaw and lymph nodes and reconstructed his upper jaw.
TRUBISKY WORKS ON SLIDING: Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky found a flaw in his game while trying to be patient and sit out with an injured right shoulder.
Trubisky discovered he needs to slide better.
It was while sliding late in a 25-20 win Nov. 18 over the Minnesota Vikings that Trubisky suffered the injury threatening to cost him a second straight start Sunday against the New York Giants.
“I’ve been told I’ve got to work on my slides a little bit, maybe pick one or stick to one,” Trubisky said.
Trubisky slid awkwardly and was hit by Minnesota’s Harrison Smith on the left side, resulting in the shoulder injury to his right side that led to Chase Daniel’s start against the Detroit Lions in a 23-16 Bears win on Thanksgiving.
“Throughout a play I never know whether I’m going to slide forward, get down sideways or just go straight and give myself up early,” Trubisky said in his first comments to reporters since the injury occurred. “That’s something that I’ve just got to continue to be better with, and it also makes it hard for the defense because they don’t know if I’m going to continue to pick up yards or I’m going to go down.
“That’s why defenses are continuing to be aggressive. That’s just me practicing that, being smart and taking care of myself.”
NBA
Curry responds to 9-year-old fan
OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Curry just scored a whole bunch of points off the court. So did a 9-year-old girl who plays basketball, too.
Riley Morrison recently wrote a letter to the Golden State Warriors star telling him about her experience trying to buy a pair of his Under Armour Curry 5 basketball sneakers online.
“I asked my dad to buy me the new Curry 5s because I’m starting a new basketball season,” Riley wrote in the letter, posted by her dad on Instagram.
“My dad and I visited the Under Armour website and were disappointed to see that there were no Curry 5s for sale under the girls’ section. However, they did have them for sale under the boys’ section, even to customize.”
That did not sit well with Riley, who told the basketball star that she and her dad go to Warriors games.
“I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all-girls basketball camp. I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5s too.”
Riley told Teen Vogue she wrote the letter because it seemed “unfair that the shoes are only in the boys’ section and not in the girls’ section. I wanted to help make things equal for all girls, because girls play basketball, too.”
When Riley, who has played hoops since she was 4, complained to her dad, he told her, “Well, maybe you can write a letter,” according to Teen Vogue.
Riley, who happens to have the same first name as Curry’s 6-year-old daughter, sank a game-winning shot with a handwritten plea, written neatly on a piece of notebook paper and sent to the Warriors’ fan mail address, according to her father.
Curry tweeted a copy of his response, also handwritten, on Thursday.
“I appreciate your concern and have spent the last 2 days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue. Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as ‘boys’ on the website. We are correcting this now!” he promised Riley.
“I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly — so I am going to send you a pair of Curry 5’s now and you’ll be one of the first kids to get the Curry 6.”
He also told her of plans for “something special” coming for International Women’s Day in March and invited Riley to celebrate with him.
The back-and-forth between the superstar and his young fan have earned both of them kudos on social media, where both of their letters are making the rounds.
