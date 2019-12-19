x-lax briefs

The 7-foot-1 freshman said Thursday in an Instagram post that he was leaving school to start “preparing for the next chapter of my life.” Wiseman added that “ever since I was a little kid, it’s been a dream of mine to play in the NBA.”

Wiseman is considered the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

This decision ends Wiseman’s tumultuous college career after only three games. Wiseman was the biggest prize in a Memphis recruiting class that was ranked as the nation’s best, but he was serving an NCAA suspension for most of the season.

The NCAA suspended Wiseman 12 games because his family received $11,500 to assist in a move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017. Although Penny Hardaway wasn’t Memphis’ coach at the time, the NCAA ruled the payment wasn’t allowed because he was acting as a booster.

MLB

Union files grievance for Ellsbury

NEW YORK — The Major League Baseball Players Association has filed a grievance against the New York Yankees in an attempt to regain the remaining $26 million due released outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury.