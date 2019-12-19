x-lax briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Fruechte joins Northern State staffABERDEEN, S.D. — Former Caledonia High School football standout Isaac Fruechte, who also played at the University of Minnesota and for the Minnesota Vikings, is the new offensive coordinator at NCAA Division II Northern State University.
Fruechte leaves his position as wide receivers coach at Division I Northern Iowa to join Mike Schmidt at NSU. Schmidt left his job as coach at UW-La Crosse last week to accept the head coaching position with the Wolves.
Northern State plays in the NSIC, and Schmidt and Fruechte will reunite after Fruechte spent two months as Schmidt’s offensive coordinator before leaving to take the job with Northern Iowa.
Fruechte, who helped Caledonia win MSHSL Class AA championships in 2007 and 2008, spent three seasons as a wide receiver for the Golden Gophers and playing in 38 games from 2012-2014. He had 50 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns during his collegiate career before finding his spot with the Vikings.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wiseman withdraws from school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis center James Wiseman says he has withdrawn from school as the likely NBA lottery pick gets ready to begin his pro career.
The 7-foot-1 freshman said Thursday in an Instagram post that he was leaving school to start “preparing for the next chapter of my life.” Wiseman added that “ever since I was a little kid, it’s been a dream of mine to play in the NBA.”
Wiseman is considered the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.
This decision ends Wiseman’s tumultuous college career after only three games. Wiseman was the biggest prize in a Memphis recruiting class that was ranked as the nation’s best, but he was serving an NCAA suspension for most of the season.
The NCAA suspended Wiseman 12 games because his family received $11,500 to assist in a move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017. Although Penny Hardaway wasn’t Memphis’ coach at the time, the NCAA ruled the payment wasn’t allowed because he was acting as a booster.
MLB
Union files grievance for Ellsbury
NEW YORK — The Major League Baseball Players Association has filed a grievance against the New York Yankees in an attempt to regain the remaining $26 million due released outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury.
The grievance was disclosed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the process who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made. Barring a settlement, the grievance will be heard by arbitrator Mark Irvings.
New York converted Ellsbury’s $153 million, seven-year contract to non-guaranteed, contending he violated the deal by getting unauthorized medical treatment, then released the 36-year-old outfielder on Nov. 20. The Yankees said he was treated by Dr. Viktor Bouquette of Progressive Medical Center in Atlanta without the team’s permission.
Ellsbury contends any treatment he received without authorization was for a non-baseball-related injury or condition, which does not require the club’s consent.
Ellsbury has not played since 2017 because of a variety of ailments. He is owed more than $21.1 million for 2020 plus a $5 million buyout of a $21 million team option for 2021.
New York’s projected payroll is just at the $248 million threshold where the highest luxury tax rate starts. and Ellsbury accounts for roughly $21.9 million of the Yankees’ tax payroll. New York will pay 30% on the amount above $208 million through $228 million, 42% on the next $20 million and 75% on the amount above $248 million. If the Yankees exceed $248 million, their top pick in the 2021 amateur draft would be moved back 10 places.
New York declined comment, as did Ellsbury’s agent, Scott Boras.
RED SOX, YANKS, CUBS SENT LUXURY TAX BILLS: Boston will pay a Red Sox record $13.4 million luxury tax after failing to make the playoffs and the New York Yankees finished with a $6.7 million bill, likely a fraction of what they will pay next year.
Three teams owe tax, according to end-of-year figures sent to clubs Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press. The Chicago Cubs must pay $7.6 million following a season that ended with a September fade and no postseason berth.
New York has run up a total of $348 million in tax since the payroll restraint system began in 2003, owing money in each year except 2018. The Los Angeles Dodgers are second at $150 million, followed by the Red Sox at $50 million and the Cubs at $11 million.
This year’s initial tax threshold was $206 million, counting payrolls by average annual values and including earned bonuses, adjustments for cash transactions, option buyouts and just over $14 million per team in benefits.
Among regular payrolls, which include salaries, prorated shares of signing bonuses and earned bonuses, the Red Sox topped the major leagues for the second straight season at $228 million. The Yankees were next at $226 million, followed by the Cubs ($220 million), World Series champion Washington ($205 million) and the Los Angeles Dodgers ($205 million).