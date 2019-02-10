GOLF
Mickelson can’t beat the dark
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Phil Mickelson put himself on the brink of a fifth victory in the AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am by turning a three-shot deficit into a three-shot lead when a wild day of weather kept him from finishing Sunday.
Mickelson will have to return at 10 a.m. Monday to play the last two holes.
About the only thing that didn’t go Mickelson’s way was the timing. The final round started an hour late because of rain, and then was delayed two more hours when sunshine gave way to a hail storm that covered greens in white.
Mickelson wanted to finish, even in the dark. Paul Casey says he could barely see on the 16th hole.
Casey and Mickelson were waiting to tee off when sunshine gave way to a hail storm that pounded the golf course as players ducked under umbrellas. Before long, the greens were filled with tiny pellets, and workers went from using squeegees for excess water to power blowers to remove the hail.
The final round earlier was delayed for one hour because of rain. Pebble had a little of everything Sunday.
And if the rain and hail weren’t enough, the wind chill dipped into the upper 30s.
Sam Saunders, whose grandfather Arnold Palmer was among the Pebble Beach owners, scooped up hail and tossed it like a snowball. Patrick Reed’s brother laid on his back and tried to make a snow angel.
BIG TEN BASKETBALL
Bohannon’s last-second 3 bails Iowa out
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery told reporters after Thursday’s win after Indiana that every win is huge.
Add Sunday’s thriller to the list.
Hawkeyes point guard Jordan Bohannon hit a game-winning 3-pointer with .00.3 seconds left to give Iowa an 80-79 win over Northwestern. The Wildcats held a 72-57 lead with 3:40 remaining in the second half.
Bohannon scored 15 points, and every one of them came in the final six minutes. Freshman Joe Wieskamp led Iowa with 21 points.
OHIO STATE 55, INDIANA 52: Andre Wesson scored the last of his 15 points on a tie-breaking dunk with 20 seconds left Sunday to help Ohio State pull off a 55-52 victory at Indiana.
The Buckeyes (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten) won their third straight overall and added a key road victory to their postseason resume.
Romeo Langford had 15 points to lead Indiana (13-11, 4-9), which has lost nine of its last 10 and four in a row at home. Devonte Green had 10 points and Juwan Morgan finished with a career-high 14 rebounds.
