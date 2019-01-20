BUCKS
Johnson’s number to be retired
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are retiring four-time All-Star Marques Johnson’s No. 8 jersey.
Johnson’s number will be retired in a halftime ceremony when the Bucks host the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 24.
The former UCLA star played 524 career games with Milwaukee over seven seasons, from 1977-84. He will become the ninth Bucks player to have his number retired.
Johnson says the honor “means more than words can express.”
Johnson led Milwaukee to a 347-227 (.605) regular-season record and playoff appearances in six of his seven seasons with the team. He averaged 21 points (fourth-highest in team history), 7.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists and shot 53 percent from the field (fourth-highest in team history) during his time with the Bucks.
BIG TEN BASKETBALL
Hawkeyes nearly set school record
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Freshman Joe Wieskamp matched a career high with 24 points and No. 23 Iowa routed Illinois 95-71 on Sunday for its fifth straight victory.
Isaiah Moss scored a season-high 21 points and Luka Garza added 20 for the Hawkeyes (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten), who shot 68 percent. They hit 12 of their first 14 3-point attempts and 15 overall to blow past the young but talented Fighting Illini (5-13, 1-6).
Iowa shot 68.4 percent in the first half to jump ahead 39-24. Moss, Jordan Bohannon and Wieskamp then buried consecutive 3s to open the second half, and Moss capped that blistering run with a contested 3 near the Iowa bench to make it a 68-45 game.
Wieskamp and Moss combined to go 10-for-10 on 3s during that stretch.
Iowa nearly broke the school record for 3-point percentage in a game, set 21 years ago at 75 percent against Northwestern, but walk-on Austin Ash missed a 30-footer in garbage time. The Hawkeyes finished 15 of 21 (71.4 percent) beyond the arc.
GOLF
Long wins first PGA Tour title
LA QUINTA, Calif. — Adam Long made a 14-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win the Desert Classic for his first PGA Tour title.
Making his sixth career start on the tour, Long closed with a 7-under 65 on the Stadium Course at PGA West to beat playing partners Phil Mickelson and Adam Hadwin by a stroke.
“I got a pretty good read off Phil’s putt,” Long said. “It was one of those putts that you just stand over you just know you’re going to make. And you can’t control that, but when you have that feeling it’s a good one. I’m in pretty disbelief right now. I don’t really know what happened.”
Mickelson, the leader after each of the first three rounds, fought putting problems in a 69. His 40-foot birdie try on 18 curled left at the end.
“I had a terrible putting day — one of the worst I can recall in a while,” Mickelson said. “Started right on the first hole with a little 4-footer uphill and three-putting that green. And I missed a bunch of short ones on the front and some birdie opportunities, but it felt awful with the putter. I hit a lot of good shots today, but just couldn’t get the ball to go in the hole.”
Long set up with the winning putt with a 6-iron shot from 175 yards with the ball below his feet in dormant grass on a mound to the right of the fairway. The 31-year-old former Duke player earned his PGA Tour card with a 13th-place finish last year on the Web.com Tour’s regular-season money list.
“In some ways it’s been a little bit of a roller-coaster, but it’s been a steady improvement throughout my career,” Long said. “ I’ve played in pretty much most tours around the world that there are and just kind of steadily progressed. It kind of can seem like it came out of nowhere, but my game’s been trending in the right direction for really the last two years now.”
BADGERS MEN’S HOCKEY
Gorniak gets assist in OT loss
CHICAGO — West Salem’s Jack Gorniak assisted on the Badgers’ first goal on Sunday against Notre Dame, but Spencer Stastney scored the game-winner for Notre Dame in double overtime. The Irish won, 3-2.
BADGERS WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Wisconsin shoots 25 percent in loss
EVANSTON, Ill. — At least the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team got off to a good start this time. It was the rest of the game that was a problem.
After digging big holes in the first quarter of their past three games, the Badgers jumped out to a 15-7 lead against Northwestern on Sunday.
But the Badgers’ prosperity was short lived as they went into the deep freeze and the Wildcats cruised to a 72-46 Big Ten Conference victory at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
The Badgers (10-9, 1-6 Big Ten) hit seven of their first 12 field goal attempts to take their eight-point lead in the first seven minutes. But they made just one of their next 20 shots in the first half, allowing the Wildcats to go on a 21-2 run to open up a 28-17 lead.
Wisconsin went 1-for-17 in the second quarter, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.