COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Viterbo opens season with win
Viterbo University senior Macey Kalscheur scored two goals Monday in a rainy 4-2 season-opening win over Northwestern College.
Senior Nicole D’Ambrose scored a goal and collected an assist on Kalscheur’s first goal.
V-Hawks freshman Sydney King scored her first career goal late in the second half.
Northwestern had one shot on goal, which was made by Sarah Homan early in the second half.
BADGERS FOOTBALL
Cephus charged with sexual assault
MADISON — Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus was charged with felony sexual assault on Monday, accused of misconduct involving two women at his apartment last April.
Cephus, a 20-year-old junior from Macon, Georgia, was suspended by the team shortly after he was charged with third-degree sexual assault and second-degree sex assault of an intoxicated victim. The charges were filed by the Dane County district attorney and Madison police said Cephus is accused of assaulting the two women on April 22.
Cephus said he was taking a leave of absence from the team on Saturday, posting a tweet that he believed prosecutors intended to file criminal charges against him stemming from an incident in April involving what he called a “consensual relationship.”
Cephus didn’t specify what he is accused of but denied any wrongdoing and said he has been wrongfully accused.
Madison police said they interviewed a woman at an emergency room on April 22 who said she was the victim of a sexual assault at Cephus’ apartment. Police said Cephus was cooperative after they contacted him.
Authorities said they learned early in the investigation that a second woman was also in the apartment that same day, and she said she was also the victim of sexual assault.
Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez announced Cephus’ suspension on Monday.
“Cephus is suspended from competition and practice pending the availability of further information relating to his case,” Wisconsin said in a statement.
Cephus is healthy again after breaking his right leg last November. He led the team in 2016 with six touchdown catches.
MLB
Shaw’s homer lifts Brewers
MILWAUKEE — Travis Shaw hit a two-run, go-ahead homer in the sixth inning Monday that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Christian Yelich also homered, and that came in the fifth inning.
The Brewers added on two insurance runs in the eighth inning. Keon Broxton had an RBI triple; Manny Pina knocked Broxton home on a sacrifice fly.
Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson gave up two runs and two hits in six innings.
Jeremy Jeffress allowed two base runners in the ninth inning, but Jeffress forced Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett to ground into a game-ending double play.
VIKINGS
Forbath gets cut
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have completed their plan to turn over their kicking duties to rookie Daniel Carlson, releasing veteran Kai Forbath with two weeks remaining in the preseason.
For all the training camp drills and exhibition game extra points the Vikings can give Carlson, there’s no way for him to experience the pressure and scrutiny that comes with the job on a championship-chasing team.
For all the calm the Southeastern Conference’s all-time scoring leader has exhibited around Vikings headquarters since they drafted him out of Auburn in the fifth round in April, there’s no way for them to know how he’ll handle the enormous responsibility until September.
“We’ll just see how it goes,” coach Mike Zimmer said on Monday after Forbath was let go. “You make your decision, and you live with it.”
Forbath took both field goal tries in Minnesota’s exhibition game on Saturday against Jacksonville and missed one when it hit the right upright. In 25 games with the Vikings, including the playoffs, Forbath made 48 of 56 extra points and 50 of 57 field goals.
BIG TEN FOOTBALL
Gophers name Annexstad QB
MINNEAPOLIS — P.J. Fleck said naming a Gophers’ starting quarterback in fall camp has been the “hardest decision I’ve had to make as a head football coach.”
But after a nearly three-week battle, Fleck announced Monday that Zack Annexstad will be the starter when Minnesota opens the season against New Mexico State on Aug. 30 at TCF Bank Stadium.
Annexstad, a true freshman, beat out Tanner Morgan, a redshirt freshman, and Fleck delivered the news to both inexperienced quarterbacks in an Monday morning meeting.
“Unbelievable competition,” Fleck said. “... Both tremendous individuals.”
Fleck said while Annexstad won the job, Morgan could see playing time this season. Neither has played a collegiate play, so some experience could pay dividends, especially in the three non-conference games before Big Ten Conference play starts Sept. 22 at Maryland.
“I look forward to going into the season with both of them,” Fleck said.
Fleck clarified this will not be a rotation similar to last year’s shared quarterbacking duties between Conor Rhoda and Demry Croft, two players who lacked playing time going into 2017 and are no longer with the program.
“This does not mean that you won’t see Tanner Morgan in a game,” Fleck said. “I can’t say that. He could possibly be in, but this is again not a rotation. This is not going to be a short leash for somebody. At some point we’ve got to be able to sit there and say, let’s give this guy a lot of opportunities.”
