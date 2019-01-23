HIGH SCHOOL SKIING
Grode leads double winners
The Central/Logan and Aquinas/Onalaska/West Salem boys ski teams split a pair of races at Mount La Crosse on Monday, and Max Grode was the individual winner on both.
The Central/Logan girls won both ski races.
Grode, who skis for Central/Logan, won the first race in a time of 17.84 seconds and the second in 17.67. Teammate Spencer Herlitzke was second in the first race (18.1), and AOWS’ Robbie Rupprecht second in the second race (17.97).
Elsa Benson won both of the girls downhill races in 18.77 and 18.99, and Olivia Sexauer was second in both. Max Early swept the boys snowboard competitions with times of 18.09 and 18.13, and Kacy Eckhardt did the same in the girls snowboard races (23.34 and 22.89).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Kleman earns conference preseason honor
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The defending NSIC regular-season and postseason champion Winona State University softball team have been tabbed the favorites once again with the release of the preseason coaches poll. It marks the fourth time in the past five seasons that WSU has been selected to win the league.
Along with the release of the poll, the conference office also announced that Warriors junior and Logan High School graduate Jordyn Kleman has been voted as the preseason pitcher of the year. Kleman was the NSIC Pitcher of the Year last year, and Van Zyl was player of the year.
Kleman, who helped the Rangers win a WIAA Division 2 state championship her junior season, was named the conference’s freshman of the year in 2017 before her big sophomore season. Kleman led the pitching staff with a 19-2 record and had an NSIC-best 165 strikeouts last season. She tossed two no-hitters, including a five-inning perfect game vs. Moorhead. Kleman recorded 17 complete games in 23 starts, posting eight shutouts, and a 1.86 ERA.
Winona State was 45-7 (20-2 NSIC) and set a team record for seaso nwinning percentage (.865).
BREWERS
Stearns, Schlesinger get promoted
MILWAUKEE— The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted general manager David Stearns, adding president of baseball operations to his title and giving him a contract extension after the team came within one win of the World Series.
The Brewers also elevated chief operating officer Rick Schlesinger to president of business operations and boosted his contract. The club announced the moves Tuesday without detailing the length of the extensions.
Stearns joined the Brewers in September 2015, hired at 30 as the youngest GM in the majors. The team finished out a 68-94 season, and has increased its victory total each year under his leadership.
The Brewers went 96-67 last season, including a win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in an NL Central tiebreaker, and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Milwaukee swept Colorado in the NL Division Series, then lost Game 7 of the NL Championship Series at home to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Stearns traded for eventual NL MVP Christian Yelich before the season and also signed star outfielder Lorenzo Cain to a long-term deal.
Schlesinger is going into his 17th season with the Brewers. He is overseeing the $60 million-plus renovation of the team’s spring training complex in Arizona.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
No. 12 Marquette downs DePaul
MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard scored 23 points in a 79-69 Golden Eagles win over DePaul on Wednesday.
Theo John had a double-double — 16 points and 10 rebounds.
GOLF
Woods: 2019 will be ‘way different’
SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods makes his 2019 debut at Torrey Pines on Thursday, with a chance to win consecutive PGA Tour starts for the first time in six years.
Never mind that his last start was four months ago at the season-ending Tour Championship.
All that did was ratchet up the expectations, a far cry from a year ago when expectations were replaced by curiosity. Woods started last season after recovering from a fourth back surgery, unsure how he would respond from gouging out of thick rough or how much he would be able to play in the early part of the year.
“Way different,” Woods said. “Last year was very fluid, and it was like trying to hit a moving target. It was quite interesting to try and figure it all out as the year progressed. This year I have a great understanding of what I can and can’t do. There’s not uncertainly that I had last year after what I did at the end of last year.”
Woods brings a big buzz to a tournament that already has a lot going for it — good weather, gorgeous views of the Pacific, the first network coverage of the year (CBS) and the open week before the Super Bowl.
TENNIS
Williams ousted in third set
MELBOURNE — Seventh seed Karolina Pliskova stunned Serena Williams 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 on Wednesday to set up an Australian Open semifinal with Naomi Osaka, while Novak Djokovic advanced after Kei Nishikori retired in their quarterfinal.
Pliskova’s victory put an end to Williams’ strong run at the tournament, where the American had been bidding for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title as she continues her comeback following the birth of her first child in 2017.
Williams recovered her poise midway through the second set and after first being broken, broke back twice herself to take it. By the deciding set she was back to her usual dominant self and raced ahead 5-1.
But the match took another turn when Williams appeared to injure her ankle and Pliskova managed to save a match point. The Czech then pulled back another three games to put the match back on serve at 5-4 and saved another three match points to level 5-5.
She then broke Williams to pull ahead 6-5 and serve out the match.
