COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valdosta State wins Division II title
MCKINNEY, Texas — Rogan Wells tied the NCAA Division II championship game record with five touchdown passes and Valdosta State won its fourth national title with a 49-47 victory over Ferris State on Saturday.
Ferris’ rally from an 11-point deficit fell short when Jevon Shaw’s two-point conversion pass sailed wide of Keyondre Craig at the back of the end zone with 1:37 left.
Sophomore Wells, the runner-up for the Harlon Hill Trophy for Division II’s outstanding player, outplayed Ferris State junior Jayru Campbell, the Hill Trophy winner.
Wells passed for 349 yards, ran for 39 and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Ivory Durham IV.
Campbell ran for 122 yards and a touchdown and had 99 yards passing and another TD.
NFL
Watson lifts Texans past Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Deshaun Watson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins with 2:15 left, lifting the Houston Texans to a 29-22 comeback victory over Sam Darnold and the New York Jets on Saturday night.
After Darnold and the Jets took their first lead of the game on Elijah McGuire’s 2-yard touchdown run, Watson and the Texans (10-4) answered right back.
A holding call on cornerback Morris Claiborne on third down prolonged the drive, and Watson completed passes of 20 and 3 yards to Demaryius Thomas and 7 yards to Hopkins to get to New York’s 14. Watson then found Hopkins streaking down the left sideline and launched a pass that the receiver somehow came down with despite being tightly covered by Claiborne.
Hopkins appeared to injure a leg on the play, and Watson and Alfred Blue helped him to the sideline as the Texans celebrated. The receiver was OK, though, and finished with 10 catches for 170 yards and two TDs.
Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 40-yard field goal — his fifth kick of the game — made it 29-22 with 54 seconds left.
WENTZ OUT AGAINST RAMS: Carson Wentz has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams because of a stress fracture in his back. He was not expected to play after missing practice all week, although the team had listed Wentz as doubtful.
Nick Foles will start as quarterback for the Eagles and Nate Sudfeld will be the backup.
The Eagles have five players who have been declared out for the game: Wentz, linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf), defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (back), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo (pectoral). The Eagles will only have two healthy scratches for the game. Foles, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, has started two games this season. He completed 54 of 82 pass attempts for 451 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Eagles went 1-1.
Wentz will still travel with the team, as planned. Coach Doug Pederson has always found it important for quarterbacks to travel even while injured so they can remain in meetings and team activities. In fact, Pederson said that he traveled in 2004 while he had a back injury when he was the backup quarterback in Green Bay.
MLB
Indians trade Alonso to White Sox
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians have made another offseason move, trading first baseman Yonder Alonso to the Chicago White Sox.
Cleveland gets 24-year-old outfielder Alex Call in a deal made official Saturday. Call has yet to make his major league debut. The Indians also rid themselves of Alonso’s entire $8 million salary for 2019.
It’s been a busy week for the three-time AL Central champions, who traded slugger Edwin Encarnacion and infielder Yandy Diaz and re-acquired first baseman Carlos Santana in a three-team trade on the final day of the winter meetings in Las Vegas.
“We’ve had a couple of goals going into the offseason and that’s foremost trying to make sure we have a team that’s capable of winning the American League Central in 2019 but also position the organization for sustained success beyond that,” Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said. “There are a couple ways to do that. One is to infuse young, controllable talent into the organization. The second element of that is to manage our finances. We feel like the series of moves we’ve made up to this point advances both of those goals.”
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kansas survives Nova’s upset bid
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lagerald Vick poured in 29 points Saturday, Dedric Lawson added 28 points and 12 rebounds, and both helped the Jayhawks make just enough free throws in the closing minutes to hold off the No. 17 Wildcats 74-71 in a game that was nip-and-tuck almost the entire way.
Devon Dotson added 11 points for the Jayhawks, including four effortless free throws in the final 1:10 to help Kansas (9-0) end a three-game losing streak to Villanova — the last two in the NCAA Tournament.
“This atmosphere was just awesome,” Wildcats coach Jay Wright. “We played a great program, just a great atmosphere — tough game — and they just did a great job getting Lagerald Vick in spots where he wanted it, and Dedric Lawson, you know you’re not going to shut them out.”
Still, the Wildcats (8-4) had chances in the final couple minutes.
Collin Gillespie’s three-point play drew them within 69-65 with 31 seconds left, and Vick gave them an opening when he threw the ball away on the ensuing inbounds play. But Vick atoned for the mistake by pulling down a defensive rebound, and then calmly made a pair of free throws at the other end.
