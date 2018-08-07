COLLEGE SOCCER
UW-L women 9th in preseason poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team is ranked ninth in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III preseason poll that was released on Tuesday.
The Eagles were 20-2-3 overall, 7-0 in the WIAC and qualified for the national tournament for the second time in program history before finishing 11th in the final poll of last season.
Ten starters return for coach Jason Murphy this season.
La Crosse opens its season with a trip to Virginia Beach, Va. The Eagles play 17th-ranked Christopher Newport (Va) on Aug. 31 and 24th-ranked Virginia Wesleyan on Sept. 1 in Virginia Beach.
OLYMPICS
Facial recognition system part of Olympic security
TOKYO — A facial recognition system will be used across an Olympics for the first time as Tokyo organizers work to keep security tight and efficient at dozens of venues during the 2020 Games.
The NeoFace technology developed by NEC Corp. will be customized to monitor every accredited person — including athletes, officials, staff and media — at more than 40 venues, games villages and media centers, Olympic and company officials said Tuesday.
Local organizers said Tokyo will be the first Olympic host to introduce the face recognition technology at all venues. The system is expected to effectively eliminate entry with forged IDs, reduce congestion at accredited waiting lines and reduce athletes’ stress under hot weather.
Tsuyoshi Iwashita, Tokyo 2020 executive director of security, said venues that are spread within and outside of the capital would be a big burden in achieving high levels of security.
“By introducing the face recognition system, we hope to achieve high levels of safety, efficiency and smooth operation at security check points before entry,” he said, adding that the system would contribute to less stressful environment for athletes.
Iwashita said a test last year showed gate checks using the facial recognition was more than twice the pace of the conventional system using X-ray with visual siting by security guards.
NFL
Vikings expect to know soon if Easton injury is serious
EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings are expected to know this week if a neck injury to offensive lineman Nick Easton is serious.
A source said Tuesday that Easton experienced discomfort in the area of his neck following a practice last Friday, and he has not practiced since. The source said Easton has had an MRI and other tests, and that results have been sent to Dr. Jack Kelley, an orthopedic specialist in New Haven, Conn.
An evaluation of the injury is expected by Thursday. Easton has remained in Minnesota, and has been watching practices.
Easton was the starting left guard last season but had been playing center in training camp because Pat Elflein is on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from ankle and shoulder injuries.
The Vikings, who open the preseason Saturday at Denver, have been practicing with three starting offensive linemen out. In addition to Easton and Elflein being out, right guard Mike Remmers has not practiced since suffering an ankle injury in practice last Tuesday.
TENNIS
Djokovic advances to second round in Toronto
TORONTO (AP) — Novak Djokovic advanced to the second round with a 6-3, 7-6 (7) win over lucky loser Mirza Basic at the Rogers Cup on Tuesday.
And former world No. 3 Stan Wawrinka came back to beat 16th-seed Nick Kyrgios 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.
The four-time champion Djokovic, the ninth seed in Toronto, took care of his serve in the win over his Bosnian opponent. Djokovic had nine aces and was good on 76 percent of his first serves, converting 76 percent of his first service points and 79 percent of his second service points.
He had some trouble late in the second set, losing his serve to set up the tiebreak, before rallying.
The Serbian star, who last won the Rogers Cup in 2016 and is coming off a win at Wimbledon this year, will next face wild-card Peter Polansky of Canada.
Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, came into the tournament ranked 195th in the world as he looks to get back into form following knee surgery.
The Swiss player was originally given a qualifying spot in Toronto, but advanced to the main draw when former No. 1 Andy Murray withdrew.
SHARAPOVA ADVANCES: Maria Sharapova advanced to the second round of the Rogers Cup with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over qualifier Sesil Karatantcheva of Bulgaria on Tuesday.
Play resumed under the afternoon sun with Sharapova leading 4-1 in the first set after heavy rain and lightning forced organizers to suspend the match late Monday following a three-hour rain delay.
Sharapova, making her first Rogers Cup appearance since 2014, picked up where she left off Monday. She won six straight games after the restart and needed only 36 minutes to win the second set.
The 31-year-old had three aces and only committed two double faults to her opponent’s 11.
The Russian is 5-0 all time against the 229th-ranked Karatantcheva, who was playing in her first WTA main draw in more than a year.
