COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Happ leads Badgers to victory
MADISON — Ethan Happ scored 15 points and became Wisconsin’s all-time leading rebounder as the Badgers pounded Houston Baptist 96-59 on Saturday.
The Huskies (1-2) had no answer for Happ, who registered his third straight double-double to open the season with a game high 12 rebounds for Wisconsin (3-0).
That included rebound No. 905 in the first half, pushing him past Claude Gregory, who played for the Badgers from 1978-81. Happ now has 911 for his career.
The game was never in doubt as the Badgers built their first double-digit lead six minutes into the game, pushed it to 21 a little more than halfway through the first half and crossed the 30-point mark early in the second half.
Happ, who played point guard through his freshman year of high school, continues to do a little bit of everything for the Badgers. After tallying 17 assists in Wisconsin’s first two games, he had six Saturday and could’ve had more. At one point, he led the fast break, put on a nice spin move short of half court and flipped a behind-the-back pass to D’Mitrik Trice in the corner. But the 3-point attempt rimmed out.
Brevin Pritzl scored 17 points for the Badgers, who had five players score in double figures. Central High School graduate Kobe King scored six points.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Gorniak moves to 2nd line
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A pair of freshmen have replaced seniors on the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team’s power plays.
Forward Brock Caufield and defenseman Ty Emberson were on the first and second power-play units, respectively, in last Saturday’s victory over Minnesota. They stayed in the groups during practice ahead of the Big Ten Conference series at No. 6 Ohio State that started Friday with a 4-0 loss to the Buckeyes.
The Buckeyes also won Saturday 3-1 over Wisconsin.
Caufield replaced senior Will Johnson as the right-handed shot on the left side of the top unit. Emberson joined the second group as senior Matthew Freytag dropped out in a shuffle of the layout.
Sean Dhooghe moved to the net-front area on the second power play, putting left-handed shot Tarek Baker on the right side and giving Emberson, the only right-handed defenseman on the team, a chance on the left side. Josh Ess and West Salem’s Jack Gorniak are part of the second combination.
Before last Saturday, Emberson’s power-play time had been limited to some infrequent shifts near the end of the advantage.
“His ability and his simpleness of understanding the difference between forcing something and just making the simple play is why we’ve put him out there,” Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said.
The Badgers went three games without scoring a power-play goal before Dhooghe scored on a 4-on-3 advantage last Saturday.
Entering Friday’s game, Wisconsin was 9-for-43 (20.9 percent), 24th in the country. After being sixth in the country last season, Ohio State is 53rd so far this year at 11.6 percent.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Les Miles, Kansas working on deal
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Les Miles could be back in the Big 12 soon.
The former Oklahoma State coach, who led LSU to the 2007 national championship before getting fired four games into the 2016 season, is in negotiations with Kansas to take over the down-trodden Jayhawks, a person with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press on Saturday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not complete. There are numerous details to work out, though those are expected to be finalized in the coming days.
Miles would take over for David Beaty, who was fired two weeks ago. Beaty agreed to finish out his fourth season, and is 6-30 heading into Saturday night’s game at sixth-ranked Oklahoma.
Miles has long been considered the front-runner for the job because of his close relationship with new Kansas athletic director Jeff Long. The two worked together at Michigan and stayed in touch over the years. Long tried to hire Miles when he was the AD at Arkansas.
Sports Illustrated first reported Friday that Long and Miles were in negotiations.
Miles, who turned 65 last week, turned around Oklahoma State over the course of four years before leaving for LSU, where he inherited Nick Saban’s powerhouse. He won a national title three years later, then lost to Saban and Alabama in the national championship game following the 2011 season.
But Tiger fans began to grow frustrated with Miles’ reluctance to adapt to the air-it-out offenses that began to sweep through college football. And despite reaching a bowl game every season during his tenure in Baton Rouge, he was let go after a 2-2 start to the 2016 season.
