Showtime to play home game at Aquinas
The La Crosse Showtime announced late Thursday night that its home game on Saturday has been moved to Aquinas High School’s Reinhart Athletic Complex.
The game was scheduled to be held at the La Crosse Center, but due to contractual issues, the Showtime will play in a different venue for the second time this month. The Showtime held two weekend games in the Wisconsin Dells on weekend of Dec. 7-8.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. game are $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 13 through 17 and 12-and-under get in for free. Previously purchased tickets will be accepted.
Brewers trade Santana to Seattle
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners acquired outfielder Domingo Santana from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in exchange for outfielder Ben Gamel and minor-league pitcher Noah Zavalos.
The swap of young outfielders adds a right-handed power bat to the Mariners’ lineup and provides the Brewers with a versatile corner outfielder.
The 26-year-old Santana is two years removed from hitting 30 home runs and having 85 RBI, but he struggled to find a consistent spot in the Brewers’ outfield last season after the additions of Lorenzo Cain and NL MVP Christian Yelich. Santana appeared in just 85 games and hit .265 with five homers and 20 RBI. He played even less in the field, appearing in only 55 games defensively a year after starting 138 games in right field for the Brewers.
“Santana was one of the most productive outfielders in baseball in 2017,” Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “He did not have the same opportunities last year, but his age and power bat from the right side make him a very good fit for our club moving forward.”
The 26-year-old Gamel appeared in 101 games last season for the Mariners and hit .272, but started just 69 games. He was a regular defensive replacement and can play both left and right field. Two seasons ago, Gamel started 127 games and hit .275 with 11 home runs and 59 RBI.
DODGERS TRADE PUIG, WOOD: The Los Angeles Dodgers had a surplus of outfielders. With one attention-getting deal, they reshaped their roster in hopes of another pennant run. The reigning NL champions shook up their lineup on Friday, trading Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and left-hander Alex Wood along with cash to the Cincinnati Reds for a pair of prospects as part of a seven-player deal.
The Reds included starter Homer Bailey in the swap, a way of freeing them from the $28 million owed him in the final year of his contract. Bailey didn’t fit into the Reds’ pitching plans, so they wanted to include him in a deal if possible. The Dodgers plan to release him.
The Dodgers get minor leaguer infielder Jeter Downs and right-hander Josiah Gray. The Reds got catcher Kyle Farmer for depth at the position.
AVERAGE SALARY FALLS: The average major league salary dropped this year for the first time since 2004 and for only the fourth time since record-keeping started 50 years ago, according to the players’ association. The union said Friday its final average was $4,095,686, down $1,436 from $4,097,122 last year.
Since the union started keeping track in 1967, the only previous declines had been by $66 in 1987, when owners were found to have conspired to hold down salaries among free agents; a 4 percent decline in 1995 following a 7½-month strike that wiped out the World Series for the first time since 1904; and by 2.5 percent in 2004.
This year’s survey was based on the 968 players on major league rosters and disabled lists on Aug. 31, the last day before the active player limit expanded from 25 to 40.
Major League Baseball calculated this year’s average at $4,007,985, a 0.77 percent increase from a revised figure of $3,977,446 for 2017. The union includes a pro-rated share of option buyouts that may be earned if the option is declined, while MLB does not take those into account in its average.
After years of strong growth, salaries have stagnated over the last three years. The union’s average this year is up just 3.6 percent from $3,952,252 in 2015. The increase from 2012 to 2015 was 23 percent.
Mahomes picked by AP writers as top QB in 2018
KANSAS CITY — Patrick Mahomes has dazzled NFL audiences with no-look passes, left-handed throws and stellar performances in just his first full season as a starter.
The dynamic Mahomes has the Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) leading the AFC and he’s already earning top honors.
Mahomes barely squeaked past Drew Brees as the NFL’s top quarterback in 2018 in voting released Friday by a panel of 10 football writers for The Associated Press. Mahomes received six first-place votes, three seconds and one third. Brees got the other four first-place votes.
“When Mahomes got off to a ridiculously good start, many wondered if he could keep up that pace. The answer has been a resounding yes, and the Chiefs gunslinger has shown no sign of slowing,” said New York-based Dennis Waszak Jr.
Mahomes has 45 touchdown passes and a chance to become just the third player to reach 50. Peyton Manning set the single-season record with 55 TDs in 2013. Tom Brady had 50 in 2007.
“The poster boy for wild creativity in the wide-open offensive environment that pervades the NFL, Mahomes has that star quality teams crave,” said New York-based Barry Wilner, who put Mahomes third behind Brees and Philip Rivers. “He also has the talent they desperately need to succeed.”
Brees, at age 39, is having a sensational season. He already broke Manning’s record for career yards passing and surpassed Brett Favre’s mark for most completions. He’s on pace to break his own record for highest completion percentage in a season, and he has the New Orleans Saints (12-2) on the verge of securing the NFC’s No. 1 seed.
“He’s taken his game to another level this year, posting some of the best marks of a brilliant career,” San Francisco-based Josh Dubow said.
Rivers finished third in voting. The 38-year-old is having perhaps his finest season and has the Los Angeles Chargers (11-3) back in the playoffs with a chance to surpass the Chiefs for the top spot.
“One of his generation’s most underappreciated players has finally begun to get the praise deserved for the Bolts’ 11-wins-and-counting surge,” said Minnesota-based Dave Campbell.
Andrew Luck came in fourth after missing the entire 2017 season and returning to help the Indianapolis Colts get back into the playoff chase.
“He’s back and so are the Colts. Wonder if Josh McDaniels has any regrets about reneging on that gig now,” said Denver-based Arnie Stapleton.
