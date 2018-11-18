NBA
LeBron scores 51 in return to Miami
MIAMI — LeBron James scored 51 points against his former club and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 113-97 on Sunday night.
James had 19 points in the first quarter to set the tone, the Lakers led by as many as 21 and never trailed.
The 51 points were a season high for James, and the most he’s scored against Miami; he had 47 against the Heat twice. His last shot was a 32-footer with 16 seconds left, capping the 13th 50-point game of his career — including playoffs — and he threw the ball skyward at midcourt when time expired.
It was James’ first time winning against Miami since he left the Heat after the 2014 NBA Finals. He was 0-4 when facing the Heat since; his teams were 0-7, when including the three Cleveland-Miami games that he sat out for various reasons.
MEMPHIS 100, MINNESOTA 87: Marc Gasol had 26 points and 13 rebounds, and Mike Conley added 18 points for the Grizzlies.
Gasol was 4 of 7 from 3-point range and Memphis hit 12 overall. The Grizzlies forced Minnesota into 20 turnovers and turned them into 19 points.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points and 20 rebounds for the Timberwolves. They had won three straight games since trading Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia.
The Wolves entered the game with the second-fewest turnovers in the NBA at 12.5 per game, but the Grizzlies were active early and forced Minnesota into eight turnovers in the first quarter.
Gasol scored 18 points in the second half.
Dario Saric, who came over from the 76ers in the Butler trade, hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the fourth as Minnesota tried to rally.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Kansas introduces new coach
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Les Miles, who led LSU to the 2007 national title, after building a consistent winner at Oklahoma State, is back in the Big 12.
His task this time is to turn around a long-suffering program at Kansas, where years of losing have left fan apathy at historically high levels.
“When I first came to Kansas,” Miles recalled during his introductory news conference Sunday, “I looked around and said, ‘Man, it’s beautiful. It’s green. It’s a spectacular place. I said, ‘Why aren’t they more successful?’ I promise you, I carried that thought with me as we went.”
It was a thought that accompanied him to Lawrence once more.
Miles signed a five-year contract that will pay him $2,775,000 annually with retention bonuses of $775,000 due in November 2020 and $500,000 in November 2022. The deal includes several other incentives in a sign that athletic director Jeff Long plans to invest heavily in the program.
“Even though I knew Coach Miles, in the end you don’t know until they sign on the dotted line,” Long said. “You have a number of coaches you’re talking to because you have to talk to them. You don’t know who is going to jump in the boat with you to tackle this project until they do.”
The 65-year-old Miles was considered the front-runner for the Jayhawks’ job from the moment David Beaty was told he would not be retained two weeks ago. Miles has a close relationship with Long dating to their days together at Michigan, and Miles made it clear he wanted back in coaching.
The path toward a deal became much easier last week, when LSU announced Miles had agreed to a lump sum of $1.5 million of the remaining $6.5 million he was owed under terms of his buyout.
“Absolutely,” Miles said, when asked whether he always planned on coaching again. “The further I got away from it the more I desired it. I was prepared for a lifetime to be a coach, and 10,000 hours supposedly makes you an expert. I think I’m closing in on that 10,000 hours.”
The Jayhawks, who lost to sixth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday to leave Beaty with a 6-31 record in three-plus seasons, will finish out their year under their former coach Friday against Texas.
“I’m around,” Miles said, “but I’m not going to be a distraction.”
