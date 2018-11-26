BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Upper Iowa—Lansing-New Albin Kee at South Winneshiek. Nonconference—Mauston at Aquinas; Tomah at Onalaska Luther; Menomonie at Sparta; Wisconsin Dells at Black River Falls; Richland Center at Westby; Hillsboro at Viroqua, 7:30 p.m.; De Soto at Cashton, 7:30 p.m.; Alma Center Lincoln at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at Whitehall, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—Winona Cotter at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.; La Crescent at Fillmore Central, 7:30 p.m. Upper Iowa—Lansing-New Albin Kee at South Winneshiek. Nonconference—West Salem at Onalaska; Holmen at Arcadia; Central at Wisconsin Rapids; Tomah at Stratford; Black River Falls at Neillsville; Blair-Taylor at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at River Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Coulee—Viroqua co-op at West Salem/Bangor, 7 p.m.; La Crescent at Black River Falls co-op, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Tomah/Sparta at Reedsburg co-op, 7 p.m.; Aquinas co-op vs. De Forest co-op at De Forest, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Badger—Stoughton co-op at Viroqua co-op, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—De Soto at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls at Royall, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
NAIA VOLLEYBALL—Pool play, Viterbo vs. Saint Xavier in Sioux City, Iowa, 1 p.m.
