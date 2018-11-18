COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Auburn vs Xavier, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.; Duke vs San Diego State, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.; Loyola-Chicago vs Richmond, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; St. John’s vs California, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.; Missouri State vs Nebraska, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.; Arizona vs Iowa State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Wyoming vs Boston College, FS1, 8 p.m.; USC vs Texas Tech, ESPN2, 8;30 p.m.; Mississippi State vs Arizona State, ESPNU, 10 p.m.; Gonzaga vs Illinois, ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.
NBA: Phoenix at Philadelphia, NBA, 6 p.m.; Denver at Milwaukee, FSWI, 7 p.m.; Oklahoma City at Sacramento, NBA, 9 p.m.
NFL: Kansas City at LA Rams, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.
SOCCER: Czech Republic vs. Slovakia, ESPNEWS, 1:30 p.m.
