MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Indiana at Maryland, FOX, 11 a.m.; Creighton at Butler, FS1, 11 a.m.; Iowa at Penn State, BTN, 1 p.m.; Long Island-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary’s, CBSSN, 1 p.m.; Villanova at Marquette, FOX, 1 p.m.; Missouri at Kentucky, SEC, 1 p.m.; Cincinnati at Tulane, CBSSN, 3 p.m.; Providence at DePaul, FS1, 3 p.m.; Auburn at Mississippi State, SEC, 3:30 p.m.; Oregon at Utah, PAC12, 4 p.m.; Boise State at Nevada (Reno), CBSSN, 5 p.m.; UCLA at Washington State, PAC12, 6 p.m.; Texas A&M at Arkansas, SEC, 6 p.m.; Texas at Baylor, ESPN2, 7 p.m.; Bradley at Northern Iowa, ESPNU, 7 p.m.; Southern Methodist at Vanderbilt, SEC, 8 p.m.; Arizona State at Arizona, PAC12, 8:30 p.m.; San Diego State at Utah State, CBSSN, 9 p.m.; Pepperdine at Gonzaga, ESPN2, 9 p.m.; Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas), ESPNU, 9 p.m.