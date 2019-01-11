RACING: Monster Energy AMA Supercross FIM World Championship, NBCSN, 8 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL (11 a.m. games): Louisville at North Carolina, ESPN; Kansas State at Iowa State, ESPN2; Oklahoma State at West Virginia, ESPNU; Providence at Georgetown, FS1; Rutgers at Minnesota, BTN, 11:30 a.m.; Ole Miss at Mississippi State, noon, CBS; Missouri at South Carolina, SEC; (1 p.m. games): Duke at Florida State, ESPN; Illinois State at Loyola-Chicago, ESPN2; South Florida at Temple, ESPNU; Seton Hall at Marquette, FS1; Ohio State at Iowa, BTN, 1:30 p.m.; (3 p.m. games): Kansas at Baylor, ESPN; Georgia at Auburn, ESPN2; (5 p.m. games): Tennessee at Florida, ESPN; Georgia Tech at Syracuse, ESPN2; Tulsa at SMU, ESPNU; St. Louis at La Salle, NBCSN; (7 p.m. games): UConn at Cincinnati, ESPN2; Nevada at Fresno State, ESPNU; (9 p.m. games): Gonzaga at San Francisco, ESPN2; Washington at Colorado, ESPNU
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Michigan at Maryland, BTN, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY: Michigan at Ohio State, BTN, 6 p.m.
GOLF: Sony Open, third round, GOLF, 7 p.m.
NFL PLAYOFFS: Indianapolis at Kansas City, NBC, 3:30 p.m.; Dallas at LA Rams, FOX, 7 p.m.
NHL: Philadelphia at New Jersey, NHL, noon; Boston at Toronto, NHL, 6 p.m.
SOCCER: Premier League: Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, NBC, 11:30 a.m.; Liga MX: Monterrey vs. León, FS1, 5 p.m.; Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Tigres UANL, FS1, 9 p.m.
