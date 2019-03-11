MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS: Miami vs Wake Forest, ESPN, 11 a.m. Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.; Colonial Conference championship, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Horizon League championship, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Fairleigh Dickinson vs St. Francis, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Pittsburgh vs Boston College, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; WCC Tournament championship, ESPN, 8 p.m.; Summit League Tournament championship, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS: UW-Green Bay vs Wright State, FS1, 11 a.m.; South Dakota vs South Dakota State, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; WCC championship, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Marquette vs DePaul/Creighton winner, FS1, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Florida State at Florida, SEC, 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Lehigh at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.
MLB SPRING TRAINING: Minnesota at Pittsburgh, MLB, noon
NBA: Milwaukee at New Orleans, FSWI and TNT, 7 p.m.; Minnesota at Denver, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Washington at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
