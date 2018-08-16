AUTO RACING: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, qualifying, NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.; Xfinity Series, Food City 300, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
BASKETBALL: Big 3 Playoffs, FOX, 7 p.m.
BOXING: Andrew Cancio vs. Dardan Zenunaj, ESPN, 10 p.m.
DRAG RACING: NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals, qualifying, FS1, 5 p.m.
GOLF: LPGA Tour—Indy Women in Tech Championship, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.; PGA Tour—Wyndham Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.; Champions Tour—Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.; USGA, U.S. Amateur Championship, quarterfinal matches, FS1, 6 p.m.; Web.com Tour—WinCo Foods Portland Open, second round, GOLF, 7 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES: Spain vs. Japan, ESPN, 1 p.m.; Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), ESPN, 3 p.m.; Panama vs. British Columbia, ESPN, 5 p.m.; Peachtree City (Ga.) vs. Honolulu, ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, MLB, 6 p.m.; St. Louis at Milwaukee, FSWI, 7:15 p.m.; Regional coverage, Houston at Oakland OR L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, MLB, 9 p.m.
NFL: Buffalo at Cleveland, NFL, 6 p.m.
SOCCER: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup—quarterfinal, England vs. Netherlands, FS2, 9 a.m.; quarterfinal, Germany vs. Japan, FS2, 12:30 p.m.
TENNIS: Western & Southern Open, men’s & women’s quarterfinals, ESPN2, noon and 6 p.m.
WNBA: Los Angeles at Washington, NBA, 6 p.m.; New York at Seattle, NBA, 9 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sparta at Black River Falls, WKLJ 102.1 FM/1290 AM, 6:30 p.m.; Logan at Eau Claire Memorial, WIZM 92.3 FM/1410 AM, 6:50 p.m.; Onalaska at River Valley, KCLH 94.7 FM, WFBZ 105.5 FM, 7 p.m.
MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WKTY 96.7 FM, 6:40 p.m.
