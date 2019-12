COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S): Lafayette at Rutgers, ESPNU, noon; South Carolina at Virginia, ABC, 2 p.m.; The Diamond Head Classic: Houston vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, ESPNU, 2 p.m.; New Mexico State at Mississippi State, SECN, 2 p.m.; Yale at Clemson, ACCN, 3 p.m.; Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall, FS1, 3:30 p.m.; Xavier at TCU, ESPN2, 4 p.m.; The Diamond Head Classic: Georgia Tech vs. Boise State, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, ESPNU, 4 p.m.; The Citadel at North Carolina State, ACCN, 5 p.m.; The Diamond Head Classic: Ball State vs. Washington, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.; The Diamond Head Classic: Texas (El Paso) vs. Hawaii, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.