AUTO RACING: Monster Energy Cup qualifying, FS1, 5 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Brown at Princeton, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Bowling Green at Buffalo, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Miami at Virginia Tech, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Maryland, FS1, 6 p.m.; St. Joseph's at VCU, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Big Ten Tournament, quarterfinals, BTN, 11 a.m. SEC Tournament, quarterfinals, SEC, 11 a.m.

GOLF: Arnold Palmer Invitational, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions Golf: Hoag Classic, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

MLB: Spring training, Arizona vs. Milwaukee, FSWI, 2 p.m.

NBA: Philadelphia at Houston, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Denver at Golden State, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NHL: New Jersey at Washington, NHL, 6 p.m.

SOCCER: Schalke vs. Werder Bremen, FS2, 1:20 p.m.

