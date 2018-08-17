AUTO RACING: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, FS1, noon; IndyCar ABC Supply 500, NBCSN, 1 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Wyndham Championship, GOLF, noon; PGA Tour Wyndham Championship, CBS, 2 p.m.; USGA U.S. Amateur Championship, FS1, 3:30 p.m.; LPGA Tour Indy Women in Tech Championship, GOLF, 4 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL WORLD SERIES: Asia-Pacific vs. Mexico, ESPN, 8 a.m.;Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, ESPN, 10 a.m.; Europe-Africa/Japan winner vs. Latin America/Canada winner, ESPN, noon; Northwest/Great Lakes winner vs. Southeast/West winner, ABC, 1 p.m.
MLB: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, TBS, noon; Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWI, 1 p.m.; Detroit at Minnesota, FSN, 1 p.m.; N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ESPN, 7 p.m.
SOCCER: Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town, NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.; Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United, NBCSN, 10 a.m.; MLS New England at D.C. United, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
WNBA: Washington at Minnesota, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WKTY 96.7 FM, 12:40 p.m.; N.Y. Mets at Philadephia, WFBZ 105.5 FM, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.