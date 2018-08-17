AUTO RACING: IndyCar, ABC Supply 500, qualifying, NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.; Monster Energy Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
BASEBALL: Little League World Series, elimination game, Puerto Rico vs. Australia, ESPN, noon; Little League World Series, elimination game, Des Moines vs. Rhode Island, ABC, 2 p.m.; American Legion World Series, Idaho vs. North Carolina, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Little League World Series, elimination game, ESPN, 5 p.m.; American Legion World Series, Louisiana vs. Iowa, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.; Little League World Series, elimination game, ESPN, 7 p.m.
GOLF: USGA—U.S. Amateur Championship, semifinal matches, FOX, 11 a.m.; PGA Tour—Wyndham Championship, third round, GOLF, noon, then CBS, 2 p.m.; Champions Tour—Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.; LPGA Tour—Indy Women in Tech Championship, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.; Web.com Tour—WinCo Foods Portland Open, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
MLB: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, MLB, noon; Baltimore at Cleveland, FS1, 3 p.m.; Milwaukee at St. Louis, FS1, 6 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON: Jacksonville at Minnesota, NFL, CBS, noon; Oakland at L.A. Rams, NFL, 3 p.m.; Cincinnati at Dallas, NFL, 6 p.m.; Seattle at L.A. Chargers, NFL, 9 p.m.
SOCCER: Premier League—Tottenham vs. Fulham, NBCSN, 9 a.m.; Chelsea vs. Arsenal, NBC, 11:30 a.m.; MLS—L.A. Galaxy at Seattle, ESPN, 3 p.m.; Monterrey vs. UNAM, FS1, 9 p.m.; NWSL—Chicago at Portland, ESPNEWS, 9:30 p.m.
MLB: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, WFBZ 105.5 FM, 2:30 p.m.; Milwaukee at St. Louis, WKTY 96.7 FM, 5:40 p.m.
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup race, WIZM 1410 AM/92.3 FM, 5:30 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON: Jacksonville at Minnesota, KQYB 98.3 FM, 11 a.m.
