COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Ball State vs Virginia Tech, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.; Saint Joseph’s vs Wake Forest, ESPNU, 10:30 a.m.; Alabama vs Northeastern, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Purdue vs Appalachian State, ESPN2, 4 p.m.; Valpariso vs Western Kentucky, ESPNU, 4 p.m.; Syracuse vs UConn, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Monmouth vs West Virginia, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Ohio State at Creighton, FS1, 6 p.m.; Penn State at Depaul, FS1, 8 p.m.; Mississippi Valley State at Utah, PAC12, 8 p.m.; Oregon vs Iowa, ESPN2, 8:15 p.m.; Detroit Mercy at California, PAC12, 9 p.m.; Texas A&M at Gonzaga, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Toledo at Kent State, CBSSN, 5 p.m.; Tulane at Houston, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Florida Atlantic at North Texas, CBSSN, 8:30 p.m.
GOLF: RSM Classic, GOLF, 3:30 p.m.; Emirates Australian Open, GOLF, 10 p.m.
NBA: Golden State at Houston, TNT, 7 p.m.; San Antonio at LA Clippers, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NFL: Green Bay at Seattle, FOX and NFLN, 7:20 p.m.
NHL: Vancouver at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.
SOCCER: Belgium vs Iceland, ESPNEWS, 1:45 p.m.
WIAA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Black Hawk vs. Edgar, FSWI, 10 a.m.; Iola-Scandinavia vs. Racine Lutheran, FSWI, 1 p.m.; Stratford vs. St. Mary’s Springs, FSWI, 4 p.m.; St. Croix Central vs. Racine St. Catherine’s, FSWI, 7 p.m.
