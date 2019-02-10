MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL (6 p.m. games): Virginia at North Carolina, ESPN; Norfolk State at Florida A&M, ESPNU; (8 p.m. games): Kansas at TCU, ESPN; Oklahoma at Baylor, ESPN2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: (all games at 6 p.m.) Indiana at Michigan State, BTN; South Carolina at UConn, ESPN2; Kentucky at Alabama, SEC

NBA: Milwaukee at Chicago, FSWI, 7 p.m.; L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, FSN, 7 p.m.; Dallas at Houston, NBA, 7 p.m.

NHL: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

SOCCER: Wolves vs. Newcastle United, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.

SPEED SKATING: World Single Distances Championships, NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

