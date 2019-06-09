AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Viroqua gets past Post 52
Mike Stuber tripled and drove in two runs, and Andrew Wedwick was 2-for-2 with a double as the Viroqua American legion baseball team beat La Crosse Post 52 3-1 at Copeland Park on Sunday.
Brandon Merfeld was 2-for-3 and stole two bases for Post 52, which scored its only run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Brandon Stadler also doubled and scored.
Hunter Vikemyr pitched six scoreless innings, struck out nine and allowed three hits for Viroqua.
GOLF
McIlroy wins Canadian Open
ANCASTER, Ontario — Rory McIlroy ran away with the Canadian Open, closing with a 9-under 61 on Sunday for a seven-shot victory.
Starting the day in a three-way tie for the lead, McIlroy ended any suspense about who would emerge as the champion with five birdies in his first seven holes, none from longer than 8 feet.
It was McIlroy’s 16th PGA Tour victory and 25th win worldwide, and the fourth by at least seven shots. The world’s fourth-ranked player will hope to ride the momentum into next week’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.
The only question on the back nine was whether McIlroy would shoot the 11th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history. He made four straight birdies from Nos. 11-14, and a bogey on the par-3 16th stalled him only momentarily. He followed with a 7-iron from 196 yards to 2½ feet for eagle on the par-5 17th to get to 10 under at par-70 Hamilton Golf and Country Club.
But he missed the green on the par-4 18th and his bunker shot went long. He ended up tapping in for bogey to finish at a tournament-record 22-under 258. The 61 equaled the low round of McIlroy’s PGA Tour career.
Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson tied for second at 15 under.
Adam Hadwin, seeking to become the first Canadian winner of the event since 1954, closed with a 70 and finished sixth, 10 shots back. His consolation prize was a spot in the British Open at Royal Portrush in July.
Graeme McDowell also earned his place in the British Open. The native of Portrush, Northern Ireland, guaranteed a tee time in his hometown by holing a hard-breaking 29-footer for par on the par-4 18th to shoot 68 and finish in a tie for eighth. This year’s Open will be the first in Northern Ireland since its only previous visit to Royal Portrush in 1951.
LPGA: Lexi Thompson made a 20-foot putt for an eagle on the 18th hole Sunday to complete a late comeback and win the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Galloway, N.J.
Trailing Jeongeun Lee6 by two strokes after the 15th, Thompson finished birdie-par-eagle to finish up a round of 4-under-par 67 and a 54-hole score of 12-under 201. She posted her 11th career LPGA Tour victory, extended his streak to seven straight years with at least one win on the tour.
Lee6, the champion of last week’s U.S. Women’s Open who was playing two groups behind Thompson, lost her lead with three consecutive bogeys from holes 13 through 15 over the Bay Course at Seaview before bouncing back with a birdie at No. 16 to tie Thompson.
However, needing an eagle to force a playoff after reaching the green in two, she just missed a 45-foot putt to tie and had to settle for a birdie, giving her a 70 and second place at 202.
Ally McDonald, seeking her first career LPGA Tour victory, challenged on the back nine and took third place at 204 following a 70. Two-time ShopRite LPGA champion Anna Nordqvist had a 69 for fourth place at 206.
Mariah Stackhouse, who began the day one stroke off the lead, fell back with a double bogey at the fifth hole and couldn’t come back. Her round of 74 left her in a three-way tie for fifth at 207 with Ariya Jutanugarn (68) and Yu Liu (72).
AUTO RACING
Sunday’s Cup race postponed
BROOKLYN, Mich. — The break in NASCAR’s Cup Series schedule will have to wait at least an extra day.
Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway was postponed because of rain. It was rescheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. EDT, the second time in just over a month that a Cup race has been pushed past the weekend because of weather.
The race at Dover early last month was also pushed to Monday. That left a quick turnaround before the following Saturday’s race at Kansas. That’s not an issue this time. The Cup schedule has an open date next weekend before resuming June 23 at Sonoma. Of course, that means this delay eats into that time off.
Sunday’s race never began, and the postponement was announced after a delay of about 2½ hours from the scheduled start time.
MEN’S SOCCER
U.S. men disappoint vs. Venezuela
CINCINNATI — Sloppy defense, a poor goalkeeping decision, wasted chances. The United States set another historical marker in its latest shutout loss, and it was not the good kind.
Down by three goals after only 36 minutes, the U.S. fell to Venezuela 3-0 Sunday in its final exhibition tuneup for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. A young team showed its inexperience with little more than a week left before the tournament opener.
“Obviously I know what the narrative’s going to be, that we have no chance, that we’re going to lose and maybe not even make it out of the first round,” coach Gregg Berhalter said.
The Americans wrote the narrative with their two unsettling exhibition losses.
On Wednesday, the U.S. lost to Jamaica 1-0 , only its second home defeat to a Caribbean nation in a half-century. Forward Josh Sargent and six others were cut from the roster a day later.
The revamped roster had another historical throwback when Venezuela surged ahead 3-0, marking the first time the U.S. trailed by three goals in an opening half since June 4, 2011, against world champion Spain.
Salomón Rondón had two of the goals , moving ahead of Juan Arango for the Venezuelan career scoring record with 24, and La Vinotinto beat the Americans for the first time after three defeats and two draws.
“I think we’re humbled right now and we’re ready to learn from our mistakes,” defender Aaron Long said. “We had good chances today, and the score could have been a lot different. We’re not going to hang our heads and say a 3-0 loss and we’re playing terrible.”
Up next is 175th-ranked Guyana in the Gold Cup opener June 18 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the first competitive match for the Americans in 20 months.
