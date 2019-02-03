MEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 17 Purdue defeats Minnesota
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Carsen Edwards scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to lead No. 17 Purdue to a 73-63 victory over Minnesota on Sunday.
Trevion Williams added 16 points and Matt Haarms had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Boilermakers (16-6, 9-2 Big Ten), who moved into a three-way tie with Michigan and Michigan State for the Big Ten lead.
Amir Coffey scored 22 points, Daniel Oturu had 19 points and nine rebounds off the bench, and Jordan Murphy contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (16-6, 6-5).
The Boilermakers scored 13 straight to tie the game midway through the second half. Harms scored on a layup following an offensive rebound from his own missed 3-pointer to tie it at 47 with 9:50 to play.
It was part of a big 21-2 run in which the Boilers recovered after appearing to fall apart in an uncharacteristic stretch late in the first half and early part of the second.
Purdue jumped out to an 8-0 lead to start the game and led most of the first half until a late 10-2 run by Minnesota. Coffey dunked with 1:10 remaining in the half to give the Golden Gophers a 28-27 halftime lead.
Minnesota then used a 7-0 spurt to build a lead early in the second half. And a 10-1 run ended with Oturu’s layup to put Minnesota ahead 47-34 with 14:13 remaining.
Then Purdue went on its big run. Edwards scored 11 points to lead the Boilermakers’ rally after a quiet first half. Ryan Cline, who finished with 11 points, made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Purdue a 55-49 lead with 8:02 to play.
The Boilermakers led by as many as 12 after Nojel Eastern’s free throw with 21 seconds left.
Gustafson gets 75th career double-double in Iowa win
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Megan Gustafson had 30 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for her 20th double-double this season, and 75th of career, and No. 13 Iowa beat Penn State 81-61 on Sunday.
Gustafson was named the Big Ten player of the week on Monday for the ninth time this season, tying the conference record for weekly awards in a career with 19. She was 13 of 18 from the field against Penn State.
Makenzie Meyer added 18 points for Iowa (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten), which is off to its best start in conference play since the 2014-15 team made a trip to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen. Hannah Stewart grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds for the Hawkeyes, who have won six of their last seven Big Ten games.
Teniya Page scored 17 points and became the sixth player in program history to reach the 2,000-point plateau for Penn State (10-11, 3-7). Alisia Smith added 15 points and Amari Carter chipped in with 10.
Gillespie’s career game lifts Villanova over Hoyas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Villanova had reminders everywhere of how just successful it’s been in recent seasons: two national championship trophies were displayed for photo ops and former great Jalen Brunson was honored in a pregame ceremony.
Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels gave the Wildcats a glimpse of just how great the future could be for the program.
Gillespie hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points, Samuels had 16 rebounds and Eric Paschall had 24 points to keep No. 14 Villanova unbeaten in the Big East with a 77-65 victory over Georgetown on Sunday.
The Wildcats (18-4) have won 10 straight games and are 9-0 in the conference for the first time since 2009-10.
“I want to see how far we can take this ride,” coach Jay Wright said.
The Wildcats got rolling late at their off-campus home, the Wells Fargo Center, where they are 32-3 since 2012-13 — and their win percentage boosted by six straight wins over the Hoyas in Philadelphia.
Phil Booth — who missed 10 of his first 12 shots — scored on a driving layup, then buried a 3 to snap a tie and give Villanova a 58-53 lead with 5:41 left. Villanova, which was called for four fouls on one possession late in the game, got a Gillespie bucket to stretch the lead and hold off the Hoyas.
BOXING
Kavalev gets WBO title back from Alvarez in rematch
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Sergey Kovalev made it through the seventh round just fine in his attempt to take back the WBO light heavyweight championship he lost to Eleider Alvarez six months ago.
The Russian left little doubt in the final round.
Kovalev controlled the pace throughout the fight, finishing with a flurry in the 12th round and winning the rematch in a unanimous decision early Sunday.
The 35-year-old, who had the first three losses of his career in his previous five fights, pushed through a couple of moments of fatigue like those that seemed to affect him in the defeat that cost him the title in the 175-pound division.
In that loss to Alvarez in Atlantic City, New Jersey, last summer, Kovalev was ahead on all three scorecards when he was dropped three times in the seventh round.
No such trouble this time in a fight that started two minutes before midnight in the indoor football stadium that’s part of team headquarters for the Dallas Cowboys.
“They stopped me from overtraining,” Kovalev said of the group led by veteran trainer Buddy McGirt. “I saved my energy and I’m happy. We worked on the jab. Always my jab and my right hand.”
Two judges had Kovalev ahead 116-112. The third judge didn’t give Alvarez (24-1) a single round, scoring it 120-108 in the 34-year-old Colombian’s first loss.
