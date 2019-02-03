MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Colgate at Lehigh, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Louisville at Virginia tech, ESPN, 6 p.m.; North Carolina at Florida A&M, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Penn State at Northwestern, FS1, 7 p.m.; West Virginia at Texas Tech, ESPN, 8 p.m.; Iowa State at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Mississippi Valley State at Grambling State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Baylor at Texas, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Missouri at LSU, SEC, 6 p.m.; Maryland at Illinois, BTN, 6:30 p.m.
NBA: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, NBA, 6:30 p.m.; San Antonio at Sacramento, NBA, 9 p.m.
NHL: Los Angeles at NY Rangers, NHL, 6 p.m.
PREMIER LEAGUE: West Ham vs. Liverpool, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
