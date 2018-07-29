EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — After remembering Tony Sparano’s life at his memorial service on Friday, the Vikings announced their plan to replace their offensive line coach.
The team will move tight ends coach Clancy Barone to the offensive line, where he will share the position with former assistant offensive line coach Andrew Janocko. Both coaches will have the title of co-offensive line coach, while senior offensive assistant Todd Downing will become tight ends coach.
Barone, who joined the Vikings before the 2017 season, was the Broncos offensive line coach in 2015 and 2016, leading the group when Denver won Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season. He was also the Broncos offensive line coach in 2010, and coached the group for the Falcons in 2004.
Janocko joined the Vikings before the 2015 season, and worked closely with Sparano as the assistant line coach last year after serving as an offensive assistant in 2015 and ‘16. During the Vikings’ first three days of camp, Barone and Janocko split duties working with the team’s rookies, with one coach drilling the right side of the line and the other coaching the left.
The Vikings added Downing to their staff in February, bringing the Eden Prairie native back for his second tour with the team after the Raiders fired him as offensive coordinator. Downing’s first stint on the Vikings’ coaching staff came in 2005, when he worked as an offensive quality control coach under Mike Tice.
The team’s decision comes after the Vikings spent time considering a handful of outside options; a NFL source told the Star Tribune this past week that both Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and retired Cardinals coach Bruce Arians had called Vikings coach Mike Zimmer to recommend former Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin for the job.
Zimmer said continuity was “part of” the Vikings’ decision to fill Sparano’s job internally, but wasn’t the only factor.
“I know these [coaches] have been around these guys, for the most part, for awhile,” Zimmer said. “That was part of it but if I felt like there was a better option that was outside, then I would have done it.”
