BOYS BASKETBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): WIAA regionals—Division 2: Sparta at Logan; New Richmond at Tomah. Division 3: Viroqua at Adams-Friendship; Nekoosa at G-E-T; Arcadia at West Salem; Black River Falls at Altoona. Division 4: Lancaster at Aquinas; Cashton at Onalaska Luther. Division 5: Granton at Blair-Taylor; Coulee Christian/Providence at Lincoln; La Farge at Bangor; Highland at De Soto.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.