BOYS BASKETBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): WIAA regionals—Division 2: Sparta at Logan; New Richmond at Tomah. Division 3: Viroqua at Adams-Friendship; Nekoosa at G-E-T; Arcadia at West Salem; Black River Falls at Altoona. Division 4: Lancaster at Aquinas; Cashton at Onalaska Luther. Division 5: Granton at Blair-Taylor; Coulee Christian/Providence at Lincoln; La Farge at Bangor; Highland at De Soto.
