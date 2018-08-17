HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Menomonie vs. Aquinas at UW-L, 9 a.m.; Winona at Central, 9 a.m.; Eau Claire North at Logan, 9 a.m.; Portage vs. Onalaska Luther at Forest Hills, 9 a.m.; Portage vs. Aquinas at UW-L, noon; Eau Claire North at Central, noon; Menomonie at Logan, noon; Wisconsin Rapids vs. Onalaska Luther at Forest Hills, noon; Wisconsin Rapids vs. Aquinas at UW-L, 3 p.m.; Menomonie at Central, 3 p.m.; Portage at Logan, 3 p.m.; Winona vs. Onalaska Luther at Forest Hills, 3 p.m.

AMATEUR BASEBALL

Nonleague—WBA state tournament, semifinals, 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

