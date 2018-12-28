HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Tomah at D.C. Everest Tournament; Prairie du Chien at Winona Tournament; Concordia Tournament: Onalaska vs. Milwaukee Vincent, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—G-E-T at Bloomer, 3 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Viroqua co-op at Medford, 5 p.m.; La Crescent Holiday Tournament; West Salem/Bangor at Madison Memorial Tournament; Aquinas co-op, Tomah/Sparta at Wisconsin Dells Invitational.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Onalaska co-op at Madison Invitational; Viroqua co-op at Rhinelander co-op Invitational.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—Bi-State Classic at La Crosse Center; Arcadia, Blair-Taylor at Northern Badger Invitational (River Falls); Brookwood at Mid-States (UW-Whitewater)..
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse vs. Elmhurst (Ill.) at Phoenix. Northwestern (Iowa) Classic: Northwestern vs. Viterbo, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Chapman (Calif.) Winter Classic—UW-La Crosse vs. University of Redlands, 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.