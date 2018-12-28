HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Tomah at D.C. Everest Tournament; Prairie du Chien at Winona Tournament; Concordia Tournament: Onalaska vs. Milwaukee Vincent, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—G-E-T at Bloomer, 3 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Viroqua co-op at Medford, 5 p.m.; La Crescent Holiday Tournament; West Salem/Bangor at Madison Memorial Tournament; Aquinas co-op, Tomah/Sparta at Wisconsin Dells Invitational.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Onalaska co-op at Madison Invitational; Viroqua co-op at Rhinelander co-op Invitational.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—Bi-State Classic at La Crosse Center; Arcadia, Blair-Taylor at Northern Badger Invitational (River Falls); Brookwood at Mid-States (UW-Whitewater)..

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse vs. Elmhurst (Ill.) at Phoenix. Northwestern (Iowa) Classic: Northwestern vs. Viterbo, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Chapman (Calif.) Winter Classic—UW-La Crosse vs. University of Redlands, 3 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.