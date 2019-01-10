HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Prairie du Chien at Stoughton, 2:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Minneapolis North, 3 p.m.; Brookwood at Blair-Taylor, 4 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Brookwood at Blair-Taylor, 2:30 p.m.; Cashton at Kickapoo, 7 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—McLellan Invitational at Holmen.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Gentry Academy at La Crescent, 2 p.m.; Aquinas co-op vs. West Bend West at Ozaukee, 2 p.m.; Viroqua co-op vs. Milton/Fort Atkinson at Stoughton, 3:30 p.m.; Barron co-op at Black River Falls co-op, 5 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Onalaska co-op at Hudson, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—Westby Invitational, 9 a.m.; Logan/Central at Belmont Invitational, 9 a.m.; West Salem/Bangor at Decorah Duals, 9 a.m.; Black River Falls at Ladysmith Invitational, 9 a.m.; Prairie du Chien at Stevens Point Invitational, 9 a.m.; Sparta at Brookfield Central Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Tomah at Chippewa Falls Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Onalaska/Luther at Hillsboro Invitational, 10 a.m.; Caledonia co-op at P-E-M Invitational, 10 a.m.; De Soto, Blair-Taylor at Ithaca/Weston Invitational at Weston.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Whitewater at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Dickinson State (N.D.), 5 p.m. MCAC—Western at Riverland, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Whitewater, 3 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Dickinson State (N.D.), 4 p.m. MCAC—Western at Riverland, 1 p.m.

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Luther (Iowa) Invitational, 11 a.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Cornell (Iowa) Invitational, 9 a.m.

PROFESSIONAL

BASKETBALL: ABA—Akron Aviators vs. La Crosse Showtime at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

