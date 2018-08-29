HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Holmen vs. Central at UW-L. Nonconference—Houston at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons.

VOLLEYBALL: MVC—Logan at Central, 5 p.m.; Sparta at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Tomah at Holmen, 7 p.m. Coulee—Onalaska Luther at West Salem, 7:30 p.m.; G-E-T at Westby, 7:30 p.m.; Black River Falls at Arcadia, 7:30 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 7:15 p.m. Nonconference—De Soto triangular, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Coulee—Conference meet at Ettrick GC, 4 p.m. SWC—Lancaster at Prairie du Chien, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: MVC—Aquinas at West Salem, 5 p.m.; Tomah at Holmen (middle school), 5:45 p.m.; Central at Logan, 7 p.m.; Sparta at Onalaska, 7 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Eau Claire Immanuel at BRF/Mel.-Min., 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Nonconference—Kasson-Mantorville at La Crescent, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: MVC—Central at Logan, 4:30 p.m.; Onalaska at Sparta, 4:30 p.m.; Holmen at Tomah, 4:30 p.m.

