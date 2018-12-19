HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Logan at Onalaska; Tomah at Sparta. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at Alma Center Lincoln, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—Chatfield at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m.; St. Charles at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m. Upper Iowa—Lansing-New Albin Kee at MFL/Mar-Mac. Nonconference—Arcadia at Durand; Viroqua at Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.; Crestwood at Prairie du Chien, 8:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Tomah at Sparta, 5:45 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent at Chatfield, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at St. Charles, 7:30 p.m. Upper Iowa—Lansing-New Albin Kee at MFL/Mar-Mac. Nonconference—Crestwood at Prairie du Chien, 6:30 p.m.; Chippewa Falls at Holmen; West Salem at Mondovi; La Farge at Viroqua, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Badger—Sun Prairie co-op at Viroqua co-op, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING: SWC—Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Brookwood at Weston/Ithaca quadrangular at Ithaca, 5 p.m.

